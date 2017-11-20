QT'S name and shame: This week's drink and drug driving

IN COURT: A man was sentenced to jail after he was caught drink driving.

IN COURT: A man was sentenced to jail after he was caught drink driving. Warren Lynam

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A MAN who was caught drink driving at Lowood on October 24 has been sentenced to jail.

Police caught Jeffrey Ralph Law driving between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for six months.

Law, 48 from Helidon Spa, was sentenced to one month imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

TRAVIS James Elliott-Bond pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Fernvale on September 19.

The 23-year-old from Silkstone was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

JACOB Malcolm George Jackson was caught driving under the influence at Stafford on August 30.

Jackson, 21, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was sentenced to three months imprisonment wholly suspended.

He was disqualified from driving for six months.

RENEA Ann Martyn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Blackstone on August 17.

Martyn, 37 from Redbank Plains, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified for one month and fined $600.

LEONIE Joy Kruger pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at East Ipswich on August 19.

Kruger, 63 from East Ipswich, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was given an eight-month restricted licence and was fined $650.

MELANIE Jane Staples was caught drug driving at Ipswich on August 13.

Staples, 34 from North Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month.

She was fined $350.

TILA Derickson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Goodna on August 27.

Derickson, 26 from Richlands, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

STEPHEN Edward Wilson was caught drink driving at Redbank Plains on September 8.

Wilson, 36 from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for one month and fined $200.

FIONA Ellen Isobel Wood pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Rosweood on September 2.

The court heard she was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Wood was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

ANTONY James Bentley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on September 18.

Bentley, 32 form Middle Park, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for four months and fined $600.