QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Hefty fines were handed out in Ipswich Magistrates Court for drink and drug drivers.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

SPOTTED by police officers cooking something in the boot of his car at a boat ramp, the curious officers went over to Carl Mark for a chat and a closer look.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick told Ipswich Magistrates Court the blue Holden station wagon was seen at 2.27pm parked at a Goodna boat ramp.

Sgt Dick said the boot was open and the male, (Mark) could be seen to be cooking something.

"When officers wound down the window to speak to him they could smell cannabis.

"It was observed that he was under the influence," Sgt Dick said.

"He had a portable gas cooker and says he used a paper pipe to smoke the drug."

Mark had also been intercepted driving at Redbank on July 17 and tested positive to having cannabis in his system.

Carl Wiremu Mark, 38, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on July 16; and possession of a dangerous drug (cannabis) and drug utensils at Goodna boat ramp on August 21. Fined $350 and disqualified one month. Mark was granted a restricted licence for work only. But reminded by magistrate Melanie Ho he cannot use the licence to go shopping or for personal errands.

Kenneth John Payne, 50, a truck driver from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to drink driving. Fined $350 and disqualified two months he was granted a restricted licence for work only. He must wear his work uniform and keep a log book.

Shaun Vanw Dimitrov, 33, from Grandchester, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.071) at Bundamba on August 5. He told police he drank four cans of beer. Dimitrov was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month.

Peter James Malone, 30, from West Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) at Silkstone on June 27. He was disqualified one month and fined $350.

Gregory John Starr, 44, from Wulkaraka, was fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at East Ipswich on December 9, 2017. Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said police intercepted a white ute at 12.24am with its driver Starr saying he'd smoked ice the previous evening.

Nathan John Witt, 40, from Munbilla, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) at Churchill on July 12. Police had stopped his black Holden ute at 8.45pm and Witt made admissions of using a drug. Fined $350 he lost his licence for four weeks.

Julie Anne Robins, 42, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Camira on July 25. On her way to a chemist to buy medication, Robbins told police she had smoked a small amount of ice that week. Fined $350 she lost her driver licence for one month.

Glen Kevin Peters, 50, from Boonah, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Boonah on August 11. Prosecutor constable Emma Ross said Peter tested positive to both cannabis and methylamphetamine after being intercepted at 5.40pm that Saturday. He admitted using drugs two days earlier. Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Peters had a prior offence within five years that meant he must be disqualified three months. He was fined $400.

Regan Jhon MacDonald, 28, from Tugun, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.074) on the Brisbane Valley Highway on August 19. His blue Toyota Corolla was intercepted at 9.30am, MacDonald saying he was on his way home. He was breath tested at Esk police station. Fined $350, his licence was disqualified one month.

Jacob Jimmy Lee George, 25, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on August 4; and driving when SPER suspended. He was disqualified six months and fined $1000.

Josiah Luke Covele, 28, from Forestdale, pleaded guilty to drink driving on September 11. Prosecutor constable Dave Shelton said police intercepted his Toyota Hilux at 8pm and the driver gave an alcohol reading of 0.61. Covele had been working away in Esk and had two beers, saying he asked the bar tender if the hotel had a breath test device but did not. He thought he would be okay to drive but is of a small build. Fined $550, Covele was disqualified three months.

Peter John Horswood, 37, from Esk, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis and methylamphetamine) on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Ironbark on August 17. Disqualified one month, he was fined $350.

Eric John Sczesny, 21, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis and methylamphetamine) at Ipswich on August 16 when on a Provisional licence. He told the court he'd since had counselling. The magistrate said he'd had a previous conviction in November 2016. Sczesny was fined $400 and lost his licence three months.

Justin Steven Summers, 34, from Roadvale, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and cannabis) at Boonah on August 11. "I had some cannabis the night before. I believed I was in full control of my vehicle," he told the court. Fined $300 he was disqualified one month.

Warwick Michael Baker, 42, from Ripley, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ripley, on July 27. Baker was fined $400 and disqualified three months.

Emma Kathleen Dyke, 18, from Brookwater, pleaded guilty to drug driving on the Burnett Highway at Ban Ban Springs on June 23 She was disqualified one month and fined $300.