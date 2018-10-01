QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

MICHAEL Leonard Blades, 61, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (.191) at Silkstone on August 10.

He had an alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

His lawyer David Love said Blades ran a motel and knew he had an alcohol problem.

His wife had medical issues and the loss of licence would be a significant burden.

Mr Love said it was not his driving manner, only that police saw Blades leaving a hotel car park.

"He says he is now completely abstaining from alcohol," said Mr Love.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was a high reading and unacceptable.

Ms Sturgess said his first offence was in 1974.

"Clearly drink driving is a problem for you Mr Blades," she said.

"It is clear you have not learned from your previous appearances.

"It is concerning that you have so many convictions for drink driving... and when you say that you have personal experience of someone who died as a result."

Fined $1200, Blades was disqualified for 10 months.

Learner driver Kalib Michael Astorga, 18, from Marsden, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on August 9.

Police intercepted his blue Holden Commodore at 6.35pm on Old Logan Rd.

Astorga was fined $200 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

He was warned by the magistrate not to drive or risk being disqualified for two years.

Matthew William Craig, 41, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ironbark on July 29. Fined $250, he lost his licence for one month.

Gene Francis Harnett, 44, from Riverview, was disqualified for three months and fined $800 after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Dinmore on August 4.

Ryan Arthur Hemington, 32, from Chinchilla, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Mackay on August 12. Hemington was fined $900 and lost his licence for six months.

Tabitha Caitlyn Snook, 23, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on September 6.

Fined $500, Snook was disqualified for four months.

Andy Jay Stephenson, 30, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to drink driving on a learner licence at Karalee on August 15. He was disqualified for three months and fined $600.

Shannon Te Amohanga, 28, from Redbank Plains, was fined $800 and disqualified for five months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Redbank on August 19.

Ioelu Joel Tuiloma, 30, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on August 19. Fined $750, Tuiloma was disqualified for three months.

Ajak Dau Atem, 34, from Mt Gravatt, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Waghorn St Ipswich on July 7. Atem was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Steven Cockram, 54, from Bellbird Park, was disqualified for two months and fined $350 after pleading guilty to drink driving at Goodna on July 27.

Sulamai Fitiao, 19, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner licence at Collingwood Park on August 26. Fitiao was disqualified for three months and fined $500.

Laurence Joseph Fraser, 59, from Conondale on the Sunshine Coast, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on July 29. Fraser was disqualified for 12 months and fined $1200.

Nicholas Colin Maxwell Graham, 25, from Newtown, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Silkstone on June 6. Graham lost his licence for two months and was fined $350.

Erin Paige Olver, 40, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on July 12. Olver was fined $350 and disqualified for two months.

Jack Thorne, 66, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on July 27. Fined $600, Thorne lost his licence for three months.