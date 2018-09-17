QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A drug driver was caught after he drove into the back of a parked ute at Redbank Plains.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

Benjamin Reece Hunt, 26, from Brookwater, was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on July 17; and driving without due care and attention.

Prosecutor Constable Emma Ross said police went to a crash at 6.25pm when Hunt's ute collided with the rear of a parked car.

"He says he was not paying enough attention and rear-ended a stopped car," she said.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said Hunt, a roofer/landscaper would be disqualified for a significant time and suffered financial implications because his damaged ute was not insured. "He has had an on-off issue with methylamphetamine," Mr Kelly said.

Magistrate Robert Walker told Hunt he had two drugs in his system and failed his responsibility as a driver and had previous history.

Anthony James Beeson, 32, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence (.171) at Goodna on August 25. Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said that when police intercepted his car Beeson told officers he'd drunk five vodka and orange, and one glass of wine, saying his last drink was 15 minutes before being stopped. Beeson was breath tested with an alcohol reading of 0.171. Ms Magistrate Melanie Ho fined him $1050 and disqualified his licence for seven months.

Nee John Chong, 46, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on August 12. He was disqualified for seven months and fined $700.

Kaitlyn Dorothy De Thierry, 23, from Redbank Plains, was fined $100 and disqualified for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Camira on July 17.

Hannah Michelle Gibbs, 36, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on July 21. She was fined $400 and disqualified for three months.

Craig Samuel Haigh, 33, from Riverview, is off the road for one month andhas been fined $700 after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Wilsonton Heights on March 30.

Bradley Errol Hungerford, 45, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Booval on July 6 when on a learner/provisional licence. He was fined $350 and disqualified for three months.

Katrina Colleen Marsh, 41, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Churchill on August 7. She was fined $500 and disqualified for one month.

Natalie Sonia McDine, 29, Raceview, was disqualified for one month and fined $300 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Richlands on June 30.

Benjamin John O'Connell, 33, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on April 6. He lost his licence for one month and was fined $700.

Brian John Samson, 50, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving at New Chum on August 2. He was fined $300 and his licence was disqualified for one month.

Danielle Charlotte Taylor, 28, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence; and two charges of driving without a licence. Sentenced to 12-month probation, her licence was disqualified for 30 months. The court heard she had been self-medicating because of grief. The Magistrate warned Taylor "don't take the chance" and drive illegally in that time.

Tracey Maree Gale, 45, from Aratula, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Aratula on August 11. She was fined $800 and lost her licence for 12 months.

Jayd Ellis Playford, 30, from Boronia Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Camira on June 29. He was disqualified for one month and fined $200.

Daniel Stewart, 37, from Regency Downs, lost his licence for three months and was fined $300 after pleading guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Grandchester on May 31.