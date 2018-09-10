QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

WHEN police looked for Lyndall Christine Brand after seeing her car in a ditch minus its front bumper, she was walking down her driveway with a wine cask.

Brand, 52, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.149) at Coominya on April 18.

Police found her car at 8pm in bushes and a ditch on Larsens Rd.

It was missing the bumper bar, and police allege this happened when Brand was doing a U-turn.

A used wine glass and empty wine cask were found in the car.

She was found in her driveway with a wine cask.

Brand said she drank a substantial amount of wine that night and drove to buy bread and milk.

She was fined $500 and disqualified for five months.

Lionel Mark Clayton Han, 41, from Inala, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.052) in Redbank at 6.15pm on July 13.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police saw a black Holden Commodore exit the driveway at the Commercial Hotel and intercepted the driver.

"Han put his hands on his face saying he doesn't need this right now," Sgt Caldwell said.

Han told police he had four schooners of beer and was driving home.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Han was just over the legal limit.

She fined him $300 and disqualified his licence for three months because he had a prior offence in 2014.

She commended him for doing an awareness course.

Linda Rose Ottaway, 66, from Waterford West, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.057) at Goodna on July 21.

"I do a lot of charity work," she told the court while thinking about whether she would apply for a restricted work licence.

"I'm a wedding civil celebrant. Don't do it a lot but I'd be seriously compromised if I can't drive."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum told her that such a licence could not be used for any charity work, and "only to earn your living".

Ottaway did not seek the licence.

Prosecutor Paul Caldwell said her Hyundai was intercepted by officers at 7pm. Ottaway said she drank two wines. She was fined $250 and lost her licence for one month.

Karin Heather Malcolm, 62, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.098) on July 15.

She was fined $700 and disqualified for one month.

Robert Patrick Carlyon, 33, from West Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on June 21. He was fined $500 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

Laurence Ethan Cruickshank, 41, from Dinmore, was fined $750 and lost his licence for nine months after pleading guilty to drug driving at Redbank on July 22; and driving unlicensed (demerit points).

Akoubeny Achieu Magot, 27, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Bundamba on August 5; and driving unlicensed - repeat offender. He was fined $1800 and disqualified for 18 months.

Traie William Manz, 22, from Brassall, was disqualified for one month and fined $300 after pleading guilty to drug driving at Churchill on July 29.

Lyndon Shane Onekawa, 52, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on June 18. He was fined $500, and lost his licence for three months.

Peta-Maree Sandra Stevens, 34, from West Gladstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bellbird Park on July 12; and driving without a prescribed interlock device fitted. Stevens was fined $750 and disqualified for five months.

Leone Tuilawa, 45, from Newtown, was disqualified for two months and fined $350 after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Dinmore on July 11.

He was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Jake Daniel Woodford, 24, from Forest Lake, lost his licence for three months and was fined $400 after pleading guilty to drug driving at North Ipswich on July 19.