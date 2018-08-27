QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

THE trek to the Ipswich courthouse continues for drivers who get caught drink driving, or who have drugs detected in their system. For some the loss of their licence can throw their family and working lives in disarray. Most acknowledge afterwards that they shouldn't be driving but drivers detected with drugs in their system often maintain that it did not impact their ability to drive. This week only a handful of drivers went through the court charged with drug driving.

Jaclyn Emily Diane Roberts, 23, from Scarborough, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional/learner licence; driving when disqualified on Sunday, July 1, at Warrill View and possession of cannabis. Prosecutor constable Dave Shelton said Roberts was detected at 9.27am driving on the Cunningham Highway in a white Mercedes van. At the time she was disqualified by a court order for three months until September. Const Shelton said police could detect the smell of burned cannabis inside the van. A breath test detected cannabis and 7.5 grams of the was drug found in her bag. Roberts was fined $1200 and lost her licence for two years and six months.

Kurt Bernard Whyte, 27, from Kuluin (Sunshine Coast), pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a probational licence at West Ipswich on March 7. He was fined $450.

Joseph Charles Haines, 49, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner licence (no general alcohol limit) at Miles on July 19. Fined $350 he was disqualified for three months.

David Holt, 69, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on August 3. He lost his licence for one month and fined $350.

Poasa Naoia, 30, from Redbank Plains, lost his licence for three months and fined $350 after pleading guilty to drink driving when on a learner licence at Redbank on July 15.

Phillip Lee Piper, 32, from Rifle Range, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol; driving when disqualified; and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

The offences occurred at Fernvale on July 6. Piper was sentenced to eight months jail and given parole. He was disqualified for three years and six months.

Jordan Benny, 20, from Holland Park, is disqualified for seven months and been fined $750 after he plead guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on August 4.

Andrew Anthony Johnson, 33, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 5. Fined $400 Johnson lost his licence for two months.

Sheree Joy Maitai, 36, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a provisional/learner licence at Redbank Plains on July 21; and driving unlicensed. Fined $900 her licence was disqualified for six months.

Nicholas James Hall, 26, from Deebing Heights, was disqualified for two months and fined $350 after he plead guilty to drink driving at Laidley on June 23.

Caroline Rose Hayes, 52, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.066) on August 4 on Rocky Gulley Road. Police intercepted the green Ford Festiva she was driving then took her to Lowood station to be breath tested. "It was just a ridiculous decision to make at the time," she told the court. "It won't happen again."

The disability pensioner was fined $300 - sent to SPER and disqualified one month.