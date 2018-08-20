QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

Michael Kevin Schafer, 61, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Provisional licence (.025), and driving when disqualified by court order. At the time he was intercepted by police the disability pensioner was subject to a two-year licence disqualification until May 2019. Schafer told police he drove when he received a call from his distraught daughter about a personal crisis and she needed his help. Because he was already disqualified Schafer also should not have driven with any alcohol in his system. Fined $900 - sent to SPER, he lost his licence for another two years and three months.

Christopher Lee Ryan, 31, from Macleay Island, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine) when on a Probationary licence on the Cunningham Highway at Aratula on June 5. "I'm sorry. I wasn't under the influence at the time. I'd used (the drug) days prior," Ryan told the Ipswich court. "I do need my licence for work." Ryan said he was a courtesy bus driver. The magistrate told him the offence required a minimum three-month loss of licence. And that the presence of such drugs in his system was sufficient to present safety issues. Fined $400 he was disqualified three months and warned not to drive.

Andrew James Clements, 39, from Laidley was fined $400 and disqualified one month after he pleaded guilty to drink driving (.07) at Grandchester on May 31. He was granted a Restricted licence to work as a taxi driver. Clements was warned that he cannot use it for his family. A conviction not recorded.

Craig Malcolm Irvine, 46, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.083) on Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale on July 8. Fined $600 he lost his licence for four months. Irvine was issued a Restricted work licence for his job as a road structures superintendent. He must keep a log book.

Steven Anthony Hawkins, 49, from Ripley, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (.170) along Ripley Road on July 27. Prosecutor constable Dave Shelton said Hawkins was intercepted riding his black Kawasaki motorcycle and appeared to be unsteady on his feet when spoken to. He told officers he drank schooners of beer but did not know the quantity, saying "too many". Hawkins told the Ipswich court he was remorseful for his actions, saying he well understood there could have been dire consequences to pedestrians or other road users. Fined $600 his licence was disqualified for six months. Hawkins was warned that he would have to go on the costly Interlock device program afterwards.

Constantinos Koulis, 45, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving on New Year's Day after he drove himself to a police station to make an enquiry about his family. Koulis pleaded guilty to drink driving (.082) in Caloundra at 6.10am on January 1. Prosecutor constable Dave Shelton said Koulis had been staying at Shelley beach overnight when his partner and children left with police. Some hours later Koulis drove to the police station where he was breath tested. The self-employed painter was fined $450 and disqualified one month.

Aaron Robert Willmette, 31, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) in his saliva at Brassall on June 28. Police also alleged a dated prior offence. Willmette said a 12-year friendship had gone down the drain and he'd lost his job. Fined $600 he lost his licence for four months.

Scott Donald Steley, 42, from Tweed Heads, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.056); and driving unlicensed near Woodend at 9.20pm on May 13. The former medical surgeon told police he drank champagne and cask wine mixed with cordial that day. He had health issues and other stresses at the time. He was disqualified three months and fined $350.

Maurice Darren Knight, 43, a drainer/concreter, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine). The magistrate said he was on a Learner licence at the time. Knight, who appeared in court using crutches, was fined $300 and disqualified three months.

Marissa Ailsa Johnson, 34, from Riverview, was fined $500 and lost her licence for four months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on July 22.

Jason Raymond Johnson, 47, from Toogoolawah, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Wivenhoe Hill on June 29. He lost his licence for one month and fined $400.

Gregory Paul Muller, 43, from Riverview, was disqualified for three months and fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on May 26.

Jarrod Edward Hawkins, 36, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Leichhardt on July 19. Fined $450 his licence was disqualified for three months.

Cherie Karen Hoole, 36, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Tivoli on April 6. She was fined $600 and disqualified six months.

Angus Charles Sullivan, 32, from Patrick Estate, pleaded guilty to drink driving a Lowood on August 17. He was disqualified three months and fined $600.

Richard James Burgess, 40, from Peak Crossing, was fined $600 and disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on March 24.

Tokintekai Itimaroroa, 52, from Morayfield, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Goodna on June 13. Disqualified for eight months and fined $1000.

Kelvin Roy Stokes, 37, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on July 25. Fined $650 Stokes lost his licence for four months.

Steven James Templeton, 47, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on July 11. Fined $400 he was disqualified one month.