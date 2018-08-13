QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

ANDREW Michael Jones pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Leichhardt on July 8.

The 41-year-old Leichhardt man was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $500.

SHADRACK Daudi Mwaka pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Gailes on July 16.

Mwaka, 46 from Goodna, was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined $1500.

RICHARD Keith Roger-Jones was caught drug driving at Fernvale on July 7.

Roger-Jones, 50 from Esk, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month.

He was fined $400.

STEVEN David Cooper pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Fernvale on June 23.

The court heard he was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Cooper, 53 from Logan Village, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $600.

SHARM Ron Dickinson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Dinmore on July 28.

The court heard the 21-year-old Bundamba man was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for five months and fined $750.

ADAM Riley Gear was caught drug driving at Yamanto on June 26.

Gear, 43 from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for four months.

He was fined $600.

JOHN Zoran Mladenovic pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Coominya on July 11.

The court heard the 65-year-old Atkinsons Dam man was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

DAVIDE Nobilio pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Redbank on June 22.

Nobilio, 41 from Riverview, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $750.

KYLE Jesse Thomas Rasmussen pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Leichhardt on May 13.

The 20-year-old from One Mile was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

JENNIFER Jean Smith pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Brassall on June 3.

Smith, 32 from Brassall, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $450.