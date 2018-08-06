QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A LOWOOD woman will not be allowed to drive for 12 months after police caught her driving under the influence twice in less than a month.

Kerceil Angela Ryan, 39, was caught driving under the influence at Minden on June 29 and at Lowood on July 23.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to both charges and was disqualified for 12 months.

Ryan was fined $1600.

DANONE Adrian Wood pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Bellbird Park on August 6.

Wood, 31 from Bellbird Park, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $750.

JUSTIN Robert Anderson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ripley on June 15.

The court heard the 32-year-old Flagstone man was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was given a two-month restricted licence and fined $350.

CHRISTOPHER Patrick Hennessy was caught drug driving at Leichhardt on May 7.

The 22-year-old Yamanto man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and he was disqualified from driving for one month.

Hennessy was fined $350.

POLICE caught Davin James Kitching drug driving at Brassall on May 16.

Kitching, 38 from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for one month. He was fined $350.

TAMICA Renae Miller pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Redbank on April 25.

The 31-year-old Redhill woman was disqualified from driving for eight months and fined $800.

LEVI Alan Peter Parsons pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Booval on June 1.

Parsons, 22 from Silkstone, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1200.

CINDY Jane Bishop pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Booval on June 1.

The court heard Bishop, 40 from Booval, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.