QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

Cameron Neil Ward, 24, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Purga on May 24.

"I know what I did was stupid. I met a few blokes at the pub. Regret what I did and take responsibility for my actions," Ward told the court.

"A work licence would be great. It won't happen again."

However, prosecutor Sgt Matt Donnelly said Ward was not eligible.

Fined $350 - SPER, he lost his licence for one month.

Paul Albert Carlyle pleaded drove while under the influence of alcohol, over the middle limit, on June 13 at Redbank Plains.

Carlyle, 48, of Redbank Plains was disqualified for driving for six months and issued with a restricted licence for that period.

He was fined $550.

Joel Michael Tawhai Davies pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol on May 23 at Redbank Plains.

The 25-year-old Redbank Plains resident was fined $250 and disqualified from driving for three months.

David Robert Harrold, 35, of Redbank Plains was sentenced to nine months disqualification and issued with a $1050 fine for driving under the influence at Booval on June 30.

Jack Edward Kennedy of Raceview was fined $900 for driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on April 13 at Raceview.

The 21-year-old was disqualified from driving for six months.

Wayne John McConachy, 45, was caught driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on March 27 at Collingwood Park. The Redbank Plains resident was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Ryan James McDonaugh from Lowood was fined $450 for driving while over the middle alcohol limit on June 22 at Lowood. The 32-year-old was disqualified from driving for six months and issued with a restricited licence for that period.

Barry Michael Thwaites was found driving over the legal limit Redbank Plains on April 20. The 29-year-old Springfield Lakes resident was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

James Michael Croker, 41, pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on June 2 at Redbank Plains. He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Bundamba resident Brendan Leslie Rant, 23, was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months for driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on June 13 at Wulkuraka.

David Christopher Vardy pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was present in his blood or saliva on June 13 at Yamanto. The 45-year-old Raceview resident was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for a month.