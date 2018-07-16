QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A DRIVER caught driving with two drugs in his system says he is quite embarrassed to be back before a court so soon after previous offending. Jason Peter Vogler, 34, from Yeerongpilly, apologised in Ipswich Magistrates Court when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Woodend on May 31. He tested positive to having methylamphetamine and marijuana in his system. "I am a little bit embarrassed to be back here so soon. I didn't expect to be back here," Vogler told Magistrate Andy Cridland. "And hopefully it's the last time." Vogler said he had been looking after his grandmother and it had been a stressful time in his life and he slipped up - "as they say, them's the breaks". Fined $350, he lost his licence for three months.

Kenneth Joseph Bannah, 64, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.059) at Redbank Plains on May 23. He told police he drank four mid-strength beers at his home before driving. "I apologise to the court and police for using up valuable resources by my carelessness. The loss of licence will have a big impact," Bannah, a disability pensioner said. With a prior history he was disqualified for four months and fined $500 - sent to SPER. He was warned he will be subject to Interlock provisions when he gets his licence back.

Christerpher John Hanrahan, 35, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.087) on March 18 near Deception Bay. Prosecutor Sgt Matt Donnelly said police stopped a Mercedes at 7pm on the Bruce Highway near Deception Bay. Hanrahan, its driver, said he had eight cans of XXXX at a friend's house on the Sunshine Coast that day and was driving to Redbank Plains. The diesel fitter told the court he had not touched a drink since. "I thought I'd be fine. It was (drinks) over all day. I felt dead-set fine. If I'd eaten I'd be in the low numbers," Hanrahan said. Magistrate David Shepherd said he could not ignore his traffic history with a prior offence where he was disqualified two years and another a nine-month disqualification. Fined $750, he was disqualified four months.

Tammy Jane Wrigley, 41, from Ironbark, was fined $300 and her licence disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Karrabin on March 31.

Suzanne Marie Gough, 36, a cabinet maker from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) on Salisbury Rd on March 18; drug driving (methylamphetamine and marijuana) on Warwick Rd on April 16; registration offences (used plates issued to another vehicle); and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Gough was fined $400; disqualified eight months and sentenced to 12 months of probation. Magistrate Andy Cridland said she had no criminal history and he would not record a conviction.

Timothy Brennan Dann, 35, from Ripley, was fined $750 and lost his licence for 12 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving (.143). Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said police saw a Mitsubishi Pajero swerving when it was driven on the Ripley Rd off-ramp.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said that Dann's traffic history was "not something to gloat about, but it's not the worst". Dann was issued with a Restricted licence for work only.

Gregory Paul Hull, 44, a delivery driver from Flinders View pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on May 17.

When police intercepted his blue Holden Statesman at 10.40pm he gave an alcohol reading of .056, saying he drank three Smirnoff Ice Double Black cans. Hull was fined $350, disqualified for two months and issued a Restricted licence for work only.

Mark Anthony Edwards, 47, a machinery operator from Obum Obum pleaded guilty to drink driving (.070) at Aratula on May 25. Police intercepted his Mitsubishi sedan at 11pm on the Cunningham Highway, Edwards saying he had a six-pack of Bundy Rum and Cola at friends. Fined $400, he was disqualified four months and issued a Restricted licence for work only.