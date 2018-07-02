QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A DRINK-driving dad out at night enjoying his ride on a motorcycle blames an oil spill, not the mixed-brew alcohol he drank, for taking a spill off his bike.

The bike tumble had the attention of Ipswich police who then dropped by the home of the rider Shane Mason. He breath-tested positive to having an alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Mason, 43, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving (0.112) at Brassall on June 9 when on a provisional licence and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle on Fernvale Road.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said police were contacted about a single-vehicle crash involving a black motorcycle. Visiting Mason at his home a black motorcycle was in the garage, its engine warm and with scratches on its protective fairing.

"He says he had drinks that afternoon, home brew spirit mixed with cola. He had five mixed drinks," Sgt Laing said.

The motorcycle registration had expired in December 2016. She said Mason confirmed he was the rider at the time of the crash, but was vague on details, only saying it was caused by an oil spill.

Magistrate David Shepherd fined Mason $900 and disqualified his licence for five months.

Francis John Glover, 47, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Glamorgan Vale on May 3. Glover was fined $600 and disqualified for three months.

Kyle Geoffrey Beckingham, 28, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Booval (0.057) on March 10.

Police intercepted his blue Holden Commodore at 2am on Stafford St. He said he was on his way home from a work function. Beckingham had not eaten and his last drink was at 1am.

"I only had four drinks," he said.

Magistrate David Shepherd said metabolism could be a strange thing and often very different for each person.

"When consuming alcohol unless there is absolute certainty (don't drive)," he said.

He fined Beckingham $300 and he lost his licence for one month.

Moseslee Gonda Kenyi, 45, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Springfield Lakes on May 27. The lab technician had an alcohol reading of 0.21 - four times the legal limit. Kenyi was disqualified for six months and fined $600 and warned by the Magistrate that before he could drive he must go on the interlock device program.

Craig James Cunningham, 47, from Broadbeach Waters, was fined $200 and disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle that was not fitted with the prescribed interlock device at Haigslea on May 14.

David James Gannon, 48, from Prenzlau, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on a motorbike at Fernvale on June 3. Fined $1200, he was disqualified for 12 months.

Harry James Nielsen, 23, from Silkstone, lost his licence for four months and was fined $650 after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Dinmore on June 2.

Desmond Brian Bromley, 30, from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.07) in Ipswich at 11.25pm on June 8. Bromley, a father of three, said he had a few drinks that day and was paying off a SPER debt. He was fined $400. Bromley also lost his licence for one month.

Rachael Murray, 44, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale (0.060) on May 25. Fined $400, she lost her licence for one month.

Nigel Grant Earley, 47, from North Ipswich, was disqualified for four months and fined $500. He pleaded guilty to drink driving while on a probationary licence at Booval on June 1.

Michael Scott Jones, 35, from Deebing Heights, was fined $400 and lost his licence for four months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.065) at Ipswich on May 25. RBT police intercepted his red Ford ute at 3pm. The painter told officers he drank two beers only 10 minutes before. Magistrate David Shepherd said he had a significant offence in 2015 and another in 2014. "I would have thought having drinks just before you jump into a motor vehicle would be the furtherest thing in your mind," he said.

James Douglas Coolwell, 20, is disqualified for three months. He copped a $700 fine when he pleaded guilty to drug driving (marijuana) while on a provisional licence at Bundamba on May 24 and not providing identification details within seven days. He was intercepted driving at 8.30pm. Magistrate David Shepherd told him that although he was young he was not stupid and should know the dangers of drugs.