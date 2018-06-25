QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A MIDNIGHT bingle led police to charge Dylan Raines with drink driving while in charge of a motor vehicle. Raines, 26, from Goodna, told police he was the supervisor of a learner driver at the time. Police told Ipswich Magistrates Court that there had been a minor crash at 11.50pm in Goodna on May 18.

The driver of a Holden Commodore left the scene and police spoke to Raines soon after at his home. He tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.057.

Dylan John Raines, 26, from Gordon Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving when in charge of a vehicle on May 18. "I apologise. I made a silly mistake," Raines told the court. Fined $350 he was disqualified one month.

Drink driver Matthew Ruhl was intercepted by police at 11pm and breath-tested with an alcohol reading of 0.220.

The court heard he'd told police he drank eight beers and some mixed drinks.

In court, Ruhl's lawyer said he did not believe the reading would be that high but had not eaten that day. Matthew Nicholas Ruhl, 36, an electrician from Pine Mountain, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Brassall on June 2.

Ruhl was fined $850 and disqualified eight months.

He told the Ipswich court that he was an electrician at the Wivenhoe hydro-power station and losing his licence would have significant impact on his family.

Stephen Colin Taarnby, 58, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on November 2, 2017.

The court heard he admitted to using methamphetamine and he tested positive. Taarnby said he couldn't say no a mate at his house when he wanted to be driven home. Fined $400, he lost his licence for one month.

Wayne Anthony Bedford, 52, from Chester Hill, NSW, pleaded guilty to drink driving at West Ipswich on April 14. Fined $600, he lost his licence for five months.

Andre Anthony Canendo, 40, from Leichhardt, was fined $500 and disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on May 13.

Mikal Rodney Fletcher, 47, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Silkstone on April 18. He lost his licence for one month and was fined $400.

Troy Francis Farmer, 39, from Wacol, was disqualified for nine months and fined $350 after he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional licence at Augustine Heights on March 31.

Mark Allan Nelson, 35, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional licence at Ipswich on May 4. Nelson was fined $350 and disqualified three months.

Alipate Ahomee Ofahengaue, 24, from Collingwood Park, lost his licence for three months and was fined $400 after pleading guilty to drink driving on a provisional licence at Collingwood Park on June 2.

Steven Roy Phillips, 53, from New Beith, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on May 5. Fined $500 and disqualified two months, he was granted a restricted licence for work only.

Luke Harris, 36, from Inala, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) at Redbank on May 10; and driving when SPER suspended. His Holden was intercepted at 9pm and checks revealed his licence was suspended from April 6.

Harris said he was aware and gotten letters, and owed SPER $1600 as he had not made a payment for a while. Harris was fined $500 and disqualified four months.

Mathew Micheal Williams, 29, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on March 13. He was fined 400, disqualified for two months, and issued a restricted work licence.

Joshua Alistair Fognini, 23, from Mt Crosby, lost his licence for six months and fined $600 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at North Ipswich on March 23.

Kristen Blair Henderson, 26, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to drug driving at North Tivoli on April 10. He was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.

Paige Renee Ross, 22, from Dugandan, was disqualified three months and fined $420 after she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on June 2.

Dylan James Wittmann, 22, from Marsden, lost his licence for two years and three months and fined $1000 after pleading guilty to drink driving, and driving when court disqualified on September 3 at Rosewood.

Aaron Paul Clohessy, 19, from Ripley, lost his licence for seven months and fined $800 when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with an alcohol reading of 0.177 at Raceview on May 31.