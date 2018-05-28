QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A provisional licence holder admitted to driving with methamphetamine in his system on New Year's Eve.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

WHEN police came across Kaleo Tupai at a hotel in Springfield Lakes officers realised he was wanted on a warrant for a drug driving offence on New Year's Eve.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Tupai also failed to attend court. Prosecutor, Sergeant Matt Donnelly said Tupai was on a provisional licence and admitted to drug driving with methylamphetamine in his system. Kaleo Vike Tupai, 21, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Springfield Lakes on 10.40pm on December 31, 2017. The labourer told the court he now had family to support. He was fined $800 and lost his licence for three months, with magistrate Donna MacCallum warning Tupai not to take a chance and drive when disqualified as the consequences were not worth it.

Christopher Alan Morrision, 51, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (.162) on the Brisbane Valley Highway on May 6. The electrician told the court he had been breath tested many times before and never tested positive. But he and his wife had a get-together with friends and he drank four or five glasses of wine and three cans of pre-mix rum and been driving to the local shop to get some things. He did a Traffic Offenders Program. Magistrate Andy Cridland fined him $900 and disqualified his licence for six months.

Ryan Darcy Baxter, 23, from Brookfield, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 18. He was fined $250 and disqualified for one month.

Wendy Lee Chamberlain, 43, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on March 3. Fined $300 she lost her licence for one month. Chamberlain was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Peter Wright Hilton, 33, from Silver Spur, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Coulson on October 3, 2017. Fined $400 he was disqualified for one month.

Kenneth Joseph Bannah, 63, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Eidsvold on February 17. Fined $250 he was disqualified for one month.

Zackariah Arnold Checker, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Toowoomba on January 1 when on a learner licence. Checker was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

Rachel Leah Griffin, 27, from Hillcrest, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on March 4. She was fined $250 and lost her licence for one month.

Biniyam Zelalem Asrese, 37, from Darra, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.078) when on a learner licence on the Ipswich Motorway in Goodna at 9pm on October 2, 2017. "It won't be repeated in the future," he told the court. Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said police attended a single vehicle crash but could not breath test Asrese as his injuries were being tended to. A blood sample was taken at hospital. He was disqualified for three months.

Sharna Lee Hearps, 19, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on January 27. She was disqualified for four months and fined $500.

Jackie May Morris, 25, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on February 25. Fined $250 she was disqualified for one month.

Julieanna Sarina Roberts, 39, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.308) at Goodna on March 19. She was disqualified for two months and put on a Probation Order.

Tania Louise Romic, 50, from Raceview, was fined $850 and lost her licence for eight months after she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Raceview on March 31.

Michael Khot Bul, 38, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to driving with no interlock device fitted to his vehicle at Booval on July 13; and driving when disqualified. Fined $900, Bul was disqualified for two more years.

Lindon Nicholas Vickers, 28, from Tugun, was fined $300 and disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on February 21.