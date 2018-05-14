QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

FINED: A repeat drink driver was fined $950 for his third offence of driving over the limit. He lost his licence for six months.

DRINK driver Scott Harrison was told by an Ipswich magistrate that he really should have learnt by now not to drink and drive after again being convicted of the offence.

Scott David Harrison, 35, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Bellbird Park on March 22 with an alcohol reading of .162. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Harrison had prior convictions that include alcohol readings of .175 in 2000, and .160 in 2011.

Harrison said he had now booked in at AA for help. Ms Sturgess said his high reading meant he was unable to apply for a restricted work licence and this was third high-level offence and fourth drink-driving offence. She fined Harrison $950, sent to SPER, and disqualified his licence for six months.

Nicholas Alyn Bardon, 30, an electrician from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a probationary licence on March 23 at Springfield Central. Police said when intercepted at 9pm, Bardon had an open can of Canadian Club in the centre console. An alcohol test gave a reading of 0.073. Because he was on a probationary licence he should have had a zero reading. He told officers he had three beers at the Orion hotel before driving. Bardon said losing his licence was "not ideal" but he would be able to get to work. He was fined $500 and lost his licence for three months. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess warned Bardon not to drive or he would turn three months into a two-year disqualification.

Prasanna Puranik, 39, from Sunnybank Hills pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on March 31, and to a speeding offence. Puranik was fined $650 and lost his licence for one month.

Derrick Teaukai, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when under the influence at Redbank Plains on April 8; driving without P-plates fitted as required; and being a licensee did not comply with a licence condition. Teaukai was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Dwayne Thomas Coram, 34, from Raceview, was fined $400 and lost his licence for three months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on March 19. Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told the Ipswich court Coram tested positive to methylamphetamine in his system after officers intercepted his white Hyundai on the Cunningham Highway.

Brian Gary McClenahan, 45, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on March 22. Fined $250, he lost his licence for one month.

Jordan Michael Paterson, 26, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to drug driving on Brisbane Road at Redbank on March 26. Police said marijuana was detected in his saliva at 5.45pm after his white Toyota ute was intercepted. Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Paterson told officers he had the day off from work and smoked marijuana at 7.30am. Paterson's lawyer said Paterson suffered a continuing back injury and had forgotten he had an appointment with a chiropractor that day. He had hoped the drug would be out of his system. Paterson, an ex-Navy serviceman, was fined $250 and his licence disqualified for one month.

Jake Owen Roseneder, 32, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 17. Police said he tested positive to methylamphetamine in his system. He was fined $300 and disqualified for two months. The painter, who said he sometimes worked on Sundays, was granted a restricted licence to drive only between his home and work sites.

Damien James Spencer, 25, from Karana Downs, was fined $450 and disqualified for four months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional licence at Chuwar on March 13.

Rhett Anthony Hickey, 32, from Condamine, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Miles on November 20, 2017. Fined $400, he lost his licence for three months.

Tanaya Ann Manning, 26, from One Mile, was fined $350 and disqualified for three months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving on a Provisional licence at Yamanto on November 5, 2017.

Lachlan Lewis McKay, 31, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Provisional licence at Gatton on December 17, 2017. Disqualified for three months McKay was fined $800.

Lyndon James Ole, 58, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Parke Avenue in Rockhampton on November 30, 2017. Ole was fined $500 and disqualified for one month.

Jarrod Aldritt Rainbow, 40, from Boonah, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on April 8. He lost his licence for three months and fined $550.

Chris Robert Ryan, 30, from Arana Hills, was fined $350 and disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Moogerah on January 12. Ryan was issued a Restricted licence for work only.

Ellena Rose Zomer, 30, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Yamanto on March 11. Fined $300 she was disqualified for one month.

Lance Steven Baker, 38, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional licence on August 7, 2017. He tested positive to methylamphetamine. The Ipswich court heard Baker was doing well in a QICR program. Magistrate David Shepherd said Baker had previous drug offences but it was apparent he was now making some serious efforts to address his problem and should be encouraged to continue. Mr Shepherd said drug addiction cannot simply be turned off like a light switch and there will likely be mistakes as Baker continues his rehabilitation. Baker was sentenced to one-month jail, suspended. And disqualified for three months. The offence breached a suspended sentence for previous matters. Baker has a 13-month sentence (suspended for two years) with immediate release on supervised parole.