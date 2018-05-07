QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A BINGLE with a gutter in Goodna spun April 13 into Black Friday for delivery driver Reuben Dobson. It was made worse when police grabbed Dobson for drink driving - more than four times the legal limit with an alcohol reading of .217. Reuben Dobson, 36, from Salisbury, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol on April 13. , Dobson saidthe loss of a licence would place his job in jeopardy. He told the court he would drive to the markets at 3am. He was not eligible to apply for a restricted work licence. Ms Sturgess said evidence was he had crashed into a gutter. Fined $1200, Dobson was disqualified for nine months - Ms Sturgess warning him "don't drive".

Benjamin John Vanden-Brik, 28, from Holmview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on February 18. He blew .077 after police intercepted a silver Subaru wagon he was driving at 2.50am. Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Vanden-Brik told officers he drank eight glasses of Canadian Club Whiskey whole staying at his mother-in-law's. But he drove because there was an argument and he did not want to stay any longer. Vanden-Brik was disqualified for two months and fined $350. But was issued with a restricted licence for his work as a Coca Cola delivery driver.

Daniel John Madden, 38, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Mundubbera on Sunday, February 4. Police said he tested positive to both MDMA and marijuana. "I haven't touched anything since. I had stopped but went away for a boy's weekend, I made a stupid decision," Madden said. Fined $350, he was disqualified for two months and issued with a restricted licence.

Heath Aaron Dale, 45, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to failing to provide a specimen of breath/blood for analysis at Ipswich on September 2, 2017. Dale also pleaded to dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. Fined $1500, he was disqualified for 12 months.

Lindon Myles Price, 24, from Merrimac, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Marburg on March 27. Fined $500, Price lost his licence for three months.

Bradley Graeme Wright, 27, from Deception Bay, was fined $600 and his licence disqualified for four months after pleading guilty to drug driving at Ebbw Vale on February 2.

Matthew Day, 31, from Tanah Merah, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Fassifern Valley on March 18. Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said Day was driving on the Lake Moogerah Rd at 9.40am when intercepted and tested positive to marijuana and MDMA. "I was at a festival party and I got pulled up outside the gate. I told the officer I hadn't smoked. But I understand now it stays in the system longer," he said. Fay was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month.

Tamara Ann Bentley, 35, from Harrisville, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 18. She was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Michael Peter Booth, 45, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Kalbar on April 15. Fined $800 he lost his licence for eight months.

Anna Maree Hawker, 28, from Yeerongpilly, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Willowbank on March 18. She was disqualified for one month and fined $250.

Patrick Michael O'Shanesy, 28, from Pimpama, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Purga on February 16. Fined $250, he lost his licence for one month.

Dean Robert Air, 33, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drink driving near his home on April 1. He was fined $500 and disqualified for four months. Air was issued with a restricted licence.

Amosa Junior Fetalaiga, 31, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on April 1 when on a provisional licence. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle that was not allowed under interlock condition, and driving when disqualified. Fetalaiga received a 12-month probation order and his licence disqualified.