QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man was caught drink driving and driving disqualified at the same time. He told the court he was 'an idiot'.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

CHRISTOPHER Robert Leader, 27, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.107) at Dinmore on March 28 when on a Provisional licence, and driving unlicensed when disqualified by court order.

"I'm just an idiot," he told the court.

"I can't disagree with you Mr Leader", said magistrate Louisa Pink. Fined $1200 he was disqualified for three months for the drink drive and two years for being unlicensed. Ms Pink warned Leader not to drive as drivers who repeatedly did can face jail.

Ryan Star Cawthorne, 20, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Silkstone on March 24 when unlicensed; and driving without a licence - demerit points. Police saw his Subaru at 4.30am drive into a service station and stopped to check on his licence status. Police said his Learner licence had been suspended from February 6 for 12 weeks. Cawthorne was polite and told police he drank six short glasses of rum and been on his way to buy cigarettes, He tested positive with an alcohol reading of .056. He was fined $700 for both offences and disqualified nine months.

Randall Scott Colmer, 47, from Marsden, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Crestmead on January 4. He was fined $700 and disqualified for six months.

Georgia Kate Mathews from northern NSW pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 8 (marijuana). Fined $350 she was disqualified for one month.

Anaru Ngarimu, 23, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Provisional licence at Ripley on March 24. He also pleaded to driving when disqualified. Ngarimu was fined $1400 and disqualified for four months for the drink driving offence. And disqualified for two years on the driving when disqualified charge.

Andrew Michael Ring, 33, from Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on March 24. Fined $400 he lost his licence for two months.

Madhew Aro Ayom Aro, 39, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Ebbw Vale on March 24.

And driving under the influence at Mansfield on March 30. He also pleaded guilty to driving when suspended on March 30. Aro was sentenced to four months jail, suspended. And was disqualified from driving for two years. He was also sentenced to a two-year probation order for the unlicenced offence.

Darren Comerford, 42, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Gailes on March 9; and driving unlicensed. He received two disqualifications of three months and fined $1204.

Jeyakaran Thangathurai, 46, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Riverview on March 4. Fined $500 he was disqualified for four months. And granted a Restricted licence for work only.

James William Cooper, 18, from Mutdapilly, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional licence at Riverview on February 16. He lost his licence for three months and fined $250.

Fiona Anita Greenwood, 60, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on March 14. Fined $350 she was disqualified for one month.

Raymond Robert Murray, 54, from Acacia Ridge, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on November 13, 2017. Disqualified for two months and fined $300 he was issued with a Restricted licence for work only.

Luke Matthew Pollock, 26, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bardon on March 4.

He was fined $500 and disqualified for four months. But was issued with a Restricted licence for work only.

Jake Edward Collier, 22, from Sumner, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Churchill on March 15. Fined $350 he lost his licence for three months.

Benjamin Victor McCarthy, 28, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on March 8 with methylamphetamine in his system. Fined $300 he lost his licence for one month.