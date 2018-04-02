QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

HOLLY Donna Adams from Minden was on a Provisional licence when she was caught drink driving at Riverview on March 10. Adams, 18, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving (0.088). Police say they intercepted her driving a black Barina at 11.20pm, Adams saying she had four drinks of rum. "A silly mistake," she told the magistrate. Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted that it was a high reading for a Provisional driver who should have zero alcohol. Fined $400 Adams lost her licence for three months.

Shaun Patrick Barton, 19, from Radford, pleaded guilty to drug driving on the Cunningham Highway at Silverdale on January 19. Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Barton was intercepted driving a silver Hyundai. The Provisional licence holder tested positive to marijuana in his saliva. He was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.

Holly Veronica Shanks, 19, from Capalaba, was fined $250 and lost her licence for three months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on February 10. The Provisional licence holder had an alcohol reading of 0.063, telling police she drank one glass of wine "just 15 minutes prior".

Matthew Peter Manson, 36, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Dinmore on February 3. Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said officers intercepted his Holden ute just before 8pm, with Manson saying that he'd injected speed that morning. He tested positive to methamphetamine. "I've been seeking drug and alcohol counselling since then," Manson told the court. Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted he had similar charges in 2015 and 2016. She fined him $500, his licence disqualified for three months.

Clinton Lawlor, 37, from Currajong, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Fernvale on March 4. He was disqualified for six months and fined $400.

Andrew James Lowe, 42, from Boonah, was fined $2000 and disqualified for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Boonah on March 13.

Dean Juston Upkett, 39, from Dinmore, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Bundamba on February 8. He was disqualified for six months and fined $800.

Rebecca Lee Allen, 40, from Beerwah, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Landsborough on January 3. She was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.

Mwemedi Lukonga, 25, from Redbank was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving at Redbank Plains on January 23 when not complying with Interlock provisions.

Jayden Deuvall Bishop, 28, from Brightview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Tarampa on February 23. He was fined $200 and lost his licence for two months.

Indah Formby, 41, from Greenbank, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on March 18. She was fined $400 and disqualified for six months.

Jade Grant Hickey, 26, from Gailes, lost her licence for three months and fined $450 after pleading guilty to drink driving at Goodna on Australia Day.

Peter John Neal, 44, from Loganholme, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on January 11. He was fined $350 and disqualified for three months. He was granted a Restricted licence for work only.