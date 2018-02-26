QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Ipswich Magistrates handed out hefty fines for drink and drug drivers.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

TRUCK driver Trent McNamara was behind the wheel of a Volvo prime mover after taking the drug ice when police intercepted his multi-wheeler on the Bruce Highway.

McNamara, 31, from Pacific Pines pleaded guilty from jail via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving on November 28 last year.

Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said McNamara's saliva tested positive to methylamphetamine and he'd made admissions to using ice a few days before.

"I was just going through a bad separation that's all. Just made a stupid decision," McNamara told the court. He said he would be in jail another four weeks (on other matters). He was fined $400 and disqualified for two months.

Convicted drug driver Lisandro Aquino was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months after he tested positive to driving with two drugs in his system. Aquino, 37, from Hillcrest, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Carole Park on December 22. Police say he tested positive to cannabis and methylamphetamine when intercepted at 10.30pm.

Gary Thomas Williams, 57, from Lockrose, was busted driving when methylamphetamine was in his system at Ipswich on December 8. Police intercepted his black Commodore on Warwick Road and Williams, on a probationary licence, was taken to the Yamanto station for a saliva analysis. Magistrate Louisa Pink said he had a traffic history of offences that was 10 pages long. She fined him $250 and disqualified his licence for three months. However, Williams said he didn't have a licence as he'd been SPER suspended.

Lisa Marie Wesley, aged in her 40s, pleaded guilty to drug driving along Brisbane Road at Booval on November 21. Police intercepted her white Holden ute. Prosecutor Bronson Ballard said she was on a probationary licence at the time. She tested positive to methylamphetamine. Magistrate Louisa Pink noted Wesley had a prior drink driving offence in 2015. "I take full responsibility for using (and then driving). I haven't touched drugs since, I'm drug free," Wesley told the court. She was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.

Megan Collis, 45, from Basin Pocket pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on January 4. She was fined $1000 and lost her licence for eight months.

Timothy McIllwain, 28, from Camira, was disqualified for three months and fined $450 after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Purga on January 7.

Tracy Severs, 46, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on January 2. Severs was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

Joe King, 39, from Patrick Estate, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on December 24. He was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

Monson Lang-Siu, 18, from Riverview, was fined $1000 and disqualified for five months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving while on a probationary licence at Yatala on November 21. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Nathan Sticher, 41, from Rosewood, was fined $750 and disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving, and driving unlicensed at Rosewood on January 28.

Meatuai Tapasu, 24, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving on January 27. He was fined $300 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

Robyn Watson, 33, from Cessnock NSW, lost her licence for nine months and was fined $750 after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen to police, and contravening a police direction, at New Chum on January 15.

Liam Wooding-Ngata, 24, was fined $600 and his licence was disqualified for five months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on January 14 and being a learner driver failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

Tracey Mace, 53, from Bundamba, lost her licence for one month and was fined $300 after she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Leichhardt on September 20 last year.

Matthew Manson, 35, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Booval on January 10. He was fined $800 and disqualified for eight months.