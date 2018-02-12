QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A truck driver was caught with drugs in his system.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

TRUCK driver Brian James Lovett, 51, from Bongaree, was caught driving with traces of methylam- phetamine in his system while behind the wheel of an Isuzu at Yamanto. He pleaded guilty to drug driving on November 29, 2017 on the Cunningham Highway. Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that police were targeting heavy vehicles that day.

"I've had a problem with drugs for a little while. I hadn't had any drugs for a week prior to that. Unfortunately it was still in my system when I pulled in at the weighbridge." Lovett was fined $350 and disqualified for three months.

Jason Colin Holden, 34, from Churchill, was fined $350 and disqualified for two months after he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving on December 17, 2017 at Churchill. He was issued with a Restricted licence for work purposes only.

Scott Barton Madden, 46, from England Creek, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on December 5, 2017. Madden was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for two months. He was issued with a Restricted licence to use only for work.

Marsden resident Jabin Lee Giblett, 23, was disqualified for 15 months and fined $1500 after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on December 12, 2017.

James Alfred Walker, 45, from Booval, lost his licence for three months and was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on December 15, 2017 at Churchill.

Springfield Lakes resident Taryn Leigh Watson, 24, was disqualified for four weeks and fined $350 after pleading guilty to drug driving at Forest lake on October 19 last year.

Neil Robert Wilson from Woodend is off the road for one month after pleading guilty to drug driving at Wulkuraka on June 14, 2017. Wilson, 42, was fined $350.

Michael Kuemmerli, 45, from Adare, was fined $400 and lost his licence for one month after pleading guilty to drink driving at Rosewood on November 12, 2017.

Tony Milan Thane, 51, from Dinmore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Moggil on November 11, 2017. He was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.