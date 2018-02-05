Dash for cash costs man $500 and licence disqualification

HEFTY FINE: A trip from the Racecourse Tavern to an ATM ended in a disqualified licence for a 22-year-old man.

MAXWELL Manu Fesolai, 22, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on September 9 last year. The Provisional licence holder had an alcohol reading of 0.069. Police said Fesolai told police he'd left the Racecourse Tavern to go to an ATM to get cash and then go back to the hotel. He was fined $500 and disqualified for three months.

CONVICTED drug driver Philip Andrew Gilmore missed his court date by one day but apologised to the magistrate when he appeared.

Gilmore, 43, from Gatton, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving on Fernvale Road at Brassall on December 14, 2017 while having marijuana and amphetamine in his system.

"There is no excuse for it," Gilmore said.

"What is done is done."

Magistrate Louisa Pink fined him $600 and disqualified his licence for four months.

ANTHONY Paul Scott, 30, from Eastern Heights, lost his licence for one month and fined $300 for a drug driving offence at Leichhardt on December 12, 2017

COURTNII Jane Tattam, 27, from Goodna pleaded guilty to drug driving at Wacol on July 28, 2017, and fined $600. And lost her licence for three months.

ROSEWOOD man Andrew Robin Tohv, 60, was disqualified from driving for 10 months and fined $700 after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Brassall on December 28, 2017.

DARREN James Zurvas, 51, from Dugandan was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350 after pleading guilty to drink driving at Boonah on December 2, 2017.

KELLY West Wilson-Whaitiri, 33, of Chuwar, lost his licence for six months and fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the middle alcohol limit at Muirlea on December 10, 2017. He has a restricted work licence.

THE licence of Joshua Glenn Lewis, 30, from Slacks Creek was disqualified for eight months and fined $750 after pleading guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the middle alcohol limit. The offence took place at Camira on December 16, 2017. He was granted a restricted work licence.

RACEVIEW man, Nathan Jacob Mulligan, 22, was fined $350 and his licence disqualified for two months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Yamanto on December 9, 2017.

TIMOTHY Grant Butel, 37, from Churchill was fined $300 and lost his licence for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on December 13, 2017.

THE licence of Christopher Deisel, 53, from Acacia Ridge, was disqualified for one month, and he was fined $200, after pleading guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the general alcohol limit at Blacksoil on December 30, 2017.

KALBAR resident Gordon John Glasby, 43, was fined $500 and disqualified for three months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Wilson Plains on November 22, 2017.

BRYCE Anthony Bossom, 29, from Raceview was disqualified for five months for a drug driving offence at Esk on October 7, 2017.

LISA Maree Fisher, 28, from Ipswich was fined $1400 and lost her licence for 12 months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence at One Mile on December 27, 2017.