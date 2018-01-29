QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

NEW Year fireworks quickly died for driver Emma Teeghan Anderson, who was caught drink driving on her way home at 5.20am.

Anderson, 30, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving on January 1 with an alcohol level of 0.104.

Police intercepted her white Toyota on Redbank Plains Road, Anderson saying she had driven from Fairfield after catching the train in Brisbane where she'd been celebrating New Year's Eve and watched the fireworks at South Bank.

The prosecutor said she told officers she drank four glasses of wine and other drinks including two shots.

She was fined $400 and lost her licence for three months.

A DELIVERY driver is off the road for one month after he was detected drug driving. Anthony Paul Scott, 30, pleaded guilty to driving with traces of marijuana in his system in Leichhardt on September 12, 2017. He was disqualified for four weeks and fined $300.

COREY Wayne Bartley, 30, from Ripley was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 10 months after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Raceview on November 25, 2017.

MIRACLE Martin Lofipo, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on November 30, 2017. Lofipo was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

TUAVA Maihia, 36, from Brassall, was fined $400 and lost his licence for three months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on December 12. last year.