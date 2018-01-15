QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Ipswich Magistrates handed out significant fines for drink and drug drivers.

Liana Turner

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

POLICE caught Wolfgang Rupert Posch drink driving at Dugandan on December 14.

The 67-year-old form Boonah pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits and was disqualified for one month.

Posch was fined $300.

BENJAMIN Mitchell Richardson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits at Bundamba on December 23.

The 36-year-old from Fortitude Valley was disqualified for one month and fined $250.

PAUL Andrew Sheppard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits at Goodna on December 31.

The 40-year-old from Goodna was disqualified for three months and fined $600.

DEAN Thomas Woodward pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Purga on October 18.

Woodward, 43 from Thagoona, was disqualified for eight months and fined $900.

REBEKA Rose Ziebell pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Rosewood on December 31.

Ziebell, 27 from North Ipswich, was disqualified for six months and fined $700.

NATHAN Maxwell Gibson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Raceview on November 14.

Gibson, 28 from Brassall, was disqualified for six months and fined $700.

BLAIR Anthony Westwood was caught driving under the influence at Brassall on December 14.

The 47-year-old from North Booval pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to the charge and was fined $1200.

He was disqualified for seven months.

STEVEN Ronald Carlo pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a motor vehicle while between the general and middle alcohol limits at Bellbird Park on November 24.

The 25-year-old from Cherbourg was disqualified for two months and fined $400.

POLICE caught Evan Franklyn De-Leeuw driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Riverview on November 9.

The 34-year-old from Bellbird Park pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for three months.

He was fined $400.

MICHAEL John Hughes pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits at North Ipswich on December 15.

Hughes, 47 from North Tivoli, was disqualified for three months and fined $600.

LESTER Klass pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits at Brassall on November 27.

Klass, 66 from Bundamba, was disqualified for one month and fined $150.

IAN Shaw Mansfield was caught driving under the influence at Redbank on November 7.

Mansfield, 42 from Newtown, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for 12 months.

He was fined $1300.

GEORGE Peauafi Palelei pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Goodna on November 13.

The 25-year-old from Goodna was disqualified for three months and fined $250.

MICHAEL Anthony Pritchard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court driving under the influence at Gailes on December 2.

Pritchard, 44 from Logan, was disqualified for seven months and fined $1000.

EBBEY Joan Widley was caught drink driving between the general and middle alcohol limits at Riverview on December 10.

Widley, 54 from Redbank, was disqualified for one month and fined $250.

DEBBIE May Hayden pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Glamorgan Vale on December 23.

The 38-year-old from Grantham was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

BRYAN Derek Kenyon pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Hope Island on August 13.

Kenyon, 55 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

GREGORY Mark Manders was caught driving between the general and middle alcohol limits at Bundamba on December 10.

The 47-year-old from Silkstone pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month.

He was fined $300.

TIME Mimosa pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on December 9.

Mimosa, 60 from Redbank Plains, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for eight months and fined $900.