QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A Leichhardt man was caught drug driving twice on July 28. Liana Turner

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

SAME day, same suburb and same drug driving charge. Police caught Daniel Phillip Noel Ratcliffe driving with a drug in his blood or saliva twice on July 28 at Tivoli.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the 31-year-old man from Leichhardt held a learner, probational or provisional licence at the time of the offence.

Ratcliffe pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 4 to both charges of drug driving and was disqualified from driving for two terms of three and one month for each charge.

He was fined a total of $700.

JAMIE Marcus Symonds pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Redbank Plains on October 25. Symonds, 24 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

COREY James Broadway was caught drink driving at Ripley on November 11. The 27-year-old form Brassall was between the middle and high alcohol limits, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

He pleaded guilty and was disqualified form driving for five months and fined $650.

POLICE caught Travis James Elliott-Bond driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Silkstone on October 20.

Elliott-Bond, 23 from Silkstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to the charge and was disqualified from driving for three months.

The magistrate fined him $350.

JESSIE-MAY Sutton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at Ipswich on September 21. Sutton, 27 from Bundamba, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

KADE Robert Farr was caught drink driving at Springfield on November 4.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the 23-year-old from Camira was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Farr pleaded guilty to the charge, was disqualified form driving for three months and fined $350.

MICHAEL John Kirwin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits at Churchill on November 11.

Kirwin, 52 from Churchill, was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $800.

POLICE caught Jules Arthur Richard Davis driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at East Ipswich on October 26.

The 22-year-old man from Leichhardt pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and wad disqualified for one month.

The magistrate fined him $350.

PHOENIX Lulu Harvey was caught drink driving at Ipswich on November 17.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the 18-year-old Brassall woman was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Harvey pleaded guilty to the charge and was disqualified from driving for four months.

\She was fined $450.

RYAN Arthur Hemington pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Warra on October 13.

The 31-year-old One Mile man was disqualified for one month and fined $1000.

STEVEN Brett Ward pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Lowood on November 11.

The court heard the 40-year-old from Lowood was between the no and general alcohol limits.

Ward was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $750.

DANNY Lee Brooks was caught drink driving at North Booval on November 4.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Brooks was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

The 32-year-old woman from Goodna pleaded guilty to the charge and was disqualified form driving for one month.

Brooks was fined $500.