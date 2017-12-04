QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

BIANCA Maree Swapshire pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on September 22.

Swapshire, 31 from Redbank Plains, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for eight months and fined $1000.

STEVEN Bennett was caught drug driving at Dinmore on September 5.

Bennett, 42 from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for two months.

He was fined $500.

IAN Cowie pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Chuwar on October 10.

Cowie, 49 from Mount Crosby, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for four months and fined $600.

SCOTT David McAllister pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits at Flinders View on November 6.

The 26-year-old from Karalee was disqualified form driving for three months and fined $800.

LOUISE Evalu pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on October 22.

Evalu, 46 from Redbank Plains, was between the no and general alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

ADAM Phillip Cook pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brookwater on September 16.

The 26-year-old from Greenbank was disqualified for five months and fined $700.