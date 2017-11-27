QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Hefty fines were handed out to drink and drug drivers.

Hefty fines were handed out to drink and drug drivers. Liana Turner

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A MAN has been ordered to serve 100 hours unpaid community service after he was caught drug driving at Brassall on April 11.

Fabian Keith Geary, 33, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for three months.

The Eastern Heights man was sentenced to 18 months probation and 100 hours unpaid community service.

SHANE-IVAN Frederick Hopkins pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Inala on August 30 last year.

The 36-year-old from Lowood was disqualified form driving for three months and sentenced to one month imprisonment with immediate parole.

PETER Scott Martin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Bellbird Park on September 19.

Martin, 38 from Redbank Plains, wad disqualified for four months and fined $550.

ALON Alan Mesika pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Bundamba on September 29.

The 29-year-old from Greenbank was disqualified form driving for one month and fined $350.

KYLE Thomas Robinson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on October 19.

The 29-year-old from Ferny Hills was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

CAMERON Andrew Tuckey pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Ipswich on October 5.

Tuckey, 44 from Dinmore, was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

EZRA Felise Tuli was caught drink driving at Collingwood Park on October 22.

Tuli, 20 from Crestmead, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits and was disqualified for five months.

He wad fined $750.

ROBERTO Dezorzi pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Tivoli on September 22.

The 44-year-old Moores Pocket man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

PAUL Aumagatupua Fuimaono was caught drink driving at Ipswich on October 22.

The 22-year-old from Woodend pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

HARLE Troy Hamblyn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at North Ipswich on October 7.

Hamblyn, 29 from Carbrook, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1000.

SHAUN Glen Searle was found guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Blackstone on January 16.

Searle, 30 from Kalbar, was disqualified form driving for two months and fined $500.

NICOLAS James Weismann pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Silkstone on August 24.

The 19-year-old from Yamanto was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

SEAN Michael Baldwin was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Flinders View on September 19.

The 35-year-old from Eastern Heights was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

KEVIN John Davidson was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Warwick on September 11.

Davidson, 57 from Chuwar, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

BIANCA Maree Swapshire pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on September 22.

Swapshire, 31 from Redbank Plains, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was disqualified form driving for eight months and fined $1000.

STEVEN Bennett was caught drug driving at Dinmore on September 5.

Bennett, 42 from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for two months.

He was fined $500.

IAN Cowie pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Chuwar on October 10.

Cowie, 49 from Mount Crosby, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified form driving for four months and fined $600.

SCOTT David MaAllister pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits at Flinders View on November 6.

The 26-year-old from Karalee was disqualified form driving for three months and fined $800.

LOUISE Evalu pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on October 22.

Evalu, 46 from Redbank Plains, was between the no and general alcohol limits.

She was disqualified form driving for three months and fined $450.

ADAM Phillip Cook pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brookwater on September 16.

The 26-year-old from Greenbank was disqualified for five months and fined $700.