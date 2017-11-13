QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Drivers were fined more than $1000 for committing crimes behind the wheel.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

NATHAN Charles Hevers pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on June 5.

The 30-year-old from Brassall was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $500.

MATTHEW Michael Moore was caught drug driving at Riverview on September 9.

Moore, 21 from One Mile, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva and he was disqualified for one month.

The Magistrate fined him $400.

JASON Lee Robinson was caught driving under the influence at Springfield on October 7.

Robinson, 36 from Surfers Paradise, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and he was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $1000.

LACHLAN John Thompson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Cour to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Churchill on August 8. The 53-year-oild from Willowbank was disqualified for three months and fined $500.

TROY Raymond Walters pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on September 20.

The court heard Walters, 48 from Elanora, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified form driving for one month and fined $350.

POLICE caught Deanna Maree Allen drink driving at Raceview on September 8.

The 44-year-old Raceview woman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was given a six-month restricted licence and fined $900.

CHRISTOPHER Thomas Ashe pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Dinmore on June 30.

Ashe, 40 from Regents Park, was disqualified for one month and fined $200.

JEREMY Liam Ledgard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on September 9.

Ledgard, 23 from Raceview, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was given a four month restricted licence and fined $600.

COLIN Robert Bradford pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Fernvale on January 12. Bradford, 50 from Fernvale, was disqualified for nine months and fined $1200.

JONATHAN Francis Brennan was caught drug driving at Marburg on July 8.

The 33-year-old from Woodend pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva and was disqualified for three months.

Brennan was fined $500.

PETER Joseph Carlyle pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Redbank Plains on June 5.

Carlyle, 45 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified for one month and fined $1100.

CORIE James Paul Duff was caught driving under the influence at Leichhardt on August 11.

The 27-year-old from Mundoolun pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $1200.

CALLUM James Hogg pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on September 19.

Hogg, 17 from Springfield, was disqualified for three months and fined $500.