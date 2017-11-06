News

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Plenty of drivers were caught drink and drug driving.
IN COURT: Plenty of drivers were caught drink and drug driving.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

GARY Dann pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Margate on July 14.

The 56-year-old from Lowood was disqualified for one month and fined $2000.

JOANTHAN Moore pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Kents Pocket on September 17.

Moore, 37 from Nambour, was disqualified for 12 months and fined $1200.

TANIA Neuendorf was caught driving under the influence at Atkinsons Sam on September 21.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for nine months.

The 47-year-old Fernvale woman was fined $850.

ANARU Pari Ngarimu pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at White Rock on September 1.

The 23-year-old was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

DALLAS Rose Petersen was caught drink driving at Ipswich on May 5.

Petersen pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the no and general alcohol limits.

The 28-year-old North Ipswich man was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $750.

JACOB Graham Bentley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving between the no and general alcohol limits at Blacksoil on September 8.

The 20-year-old from Thagoona was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $200.

SAMANTHA Jane Bush pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on September 17.

The 32-year-old from Goodna was disqualified for four months and fined $800.

JOEL Andrew Gillett was caught drink driving at Lowood on September 9.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Gillett, 18 from Fassifern Valley, was disqualified for four months and fined $500.

ANTHONY Jade Liam Holmes pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at West Ipswich on September 9.

Holmes, 21 from Lowood, was disqualified for two months and fined $300.

SAMUEL Hugh McHugh pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Walloon on September 20.

The 30-year-old from Sadliers Crossing was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

