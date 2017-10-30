QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A 20-year-old was caught drug driving on his birthday.

IN COURT: A 20-year-old was caught drug driving on his birthday. Warren Lynam

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

IT WAS a special birthday surprise for a 20-year-old who was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains.

Mitchell Beau Cude turned 20 on August 20, the same day police caught him drug driving.

Cude, from Redbank, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for three months.

He was fined $300.

LEIGH Owen Durbin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Karalee on September 10.

The 43-year-old from Barellen Point was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for four months and fined $600.

LYLE Kelvin Lang was caught drug driving at Yamanto on August 11.

Lang, 31 from Churchill, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month.

He was fined $350.

KARL Thomas Bradley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Bundamba on July 13.

The 39-year-old from Bundamba was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

MITCHELL Luke Brennan was caught drink driving at Collingwood Park on August 23.

Brennan, 30 from South Ripley, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He disqualified from driving for four months and fined $600.

NIGEL Grant Early pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Amberley on June 24.

Early, 46 from Bundamba, was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $450.

POLICE caught Blake Kevin Lister drink driving at Chuwar on August 25.

The 19-year-old from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the no and general alcohol limits and was disqualified for three months.

He was fined $200.

DEAN Boyd Vanderwal pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Redbank Plains on August 9.

Vanderwal, 29 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

SCOTT David McAllister pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Newtown on July 13.

The 26-year-old Karalee man was disqualified for 18 months and sentenced to one month probation.

SARAH Louise Pickett pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on September 9.

Pickett, 31 from Redbank Plains, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200.

JODIE Anne Young pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Mount Forbes on July 30.

Young, 41 from Ebenezer, was disqualified for three months and fined $750.