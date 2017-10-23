QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

BRADLEY John Bullock was caught driving under the influence at Wivenhoe Pocket on August 14,

Bullock, 41, from Jimboomba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one year. He was sentenced to three months imprisonment with immediate parole.

ZACKERY Norman Bucknall was caught driving under the influence at Blacksoil on October 28.

The 31-year-old Karrabin man pleased guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Bucknall was not fined.

PETER William Burgess pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Yamanto on July 28.

Burgess, 48, from Willowbank, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

TAMARA Jessica Taylor pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Goodna on May 4. Taylor, 32, from Redbank Plains, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1500.

CASEY Ann Evans was caught driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at Goodna on August 7.

The 27-year-old Redbank Plains woman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

POLICE caught Damian John Peacock drug driving at Silkstone on August 26.

Peacock, 35, from Willowbank, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month. He was fined $350.

ADRIAN Keith Rzeszkowski pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Booval on September 19.

The 52-year-old from Silkstone was disqualified for nine months and fined $1000.

MAX Williams Taumata pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Goodna on August 18. Taumata, 39, from Redbank Plains, was disqualified from driving for three months and fine d$500.

JAMES Alan Clive Barrett was caught drug driving at Dinmore on August 26.

Barrett, 36, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for three months. He was fined $350.

DAVID Ronald Edward Bennet pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Augustine Heights on September 2.

Bennet, 47, from Brassall, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

ADAM Scott Brannigan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Raceview on August 7. Brannigan, 32, from Raceview, was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

RAYMOND Jan-Napaire Morseu pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Carole Park on July 18.

He was disqualified for six months and fined $800.

RILEY Emma Violet Kirby Behnke pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Camira on September 10.

Behnke was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

The 20-year-old from Springfield Lakes was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.