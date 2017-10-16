QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrate's Court.

POLICE caught a Leichhardt man drug driving twice in less than a month.

Jack Edward Kennedy was caught at Ipswich on July 26 and again at Yamanto on August 12.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a drug in his blood or saliva and was disqualified for six months.

The 20-year-old wad fined $600.

CRAIG Anthony Lord pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Silkstone on May 31.

Lord, 46 from Bundamba, was disqualified for three months and orders to perform 80 hours community service.

LESLIE James Manning pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Woodend on June 6.

Manning, 50 from One Mile, was one month imprisonment with immediate parole and disqualified from driving for six months.

POLICE caught Peter John Milford driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Brassall on August 12.

The 49-year-old Pine Mountain man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for three months. He was fined $400.

JASON Barry Robert Morrison pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Kalbar on August 11.

The 37-year-old from Pacific Pines was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

JASON Scott Stallan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Raceview on August 7.

The 46-year-old from Goodna was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

FAITALA Tupai pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Goodna on August 13 and drink driving at Goodna on August 21.

Tupai, 45 from Goodna, was disqualified for 12 months and sentenced to nine months probation.

MARK Andrew Wright was caught drug driving at Roverview on August 16.

Wright, 35 from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month.

He was fined $800.

PETER John Boyle pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Churchill on January 12.

Boyle, 25 from Goodna, was disqualified for three months and sentenced to two months imprisonment which was suspended.

PETER Alan Doodson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Ripley on August 25.

Doodson, 30 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified for three months and not further punished.

CURTIS William Gibson was caught drug driving at Riverview on February 6.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for three months.

The 31-year-old Booval man was fined $400.

ASHLEY Keith Adamski pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Lowood on July 6.

The 50-year-old from Coominya was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

JUSTIN Scott Norgrove pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Leichhardt on July 26.

The 35-year-old from East Ipswich was disqualified for four months and fined $500.

MATTHEW Charles Thomson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Collingwood Park on August 28.

The 38-year-old Salisbury man was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

KEEGAN Rhys Beaven was caught drug driving at Bundmaba on August 1.

Beavan, 21 from Woodned, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

POLICE caught Ashley Wayne Dodd drug driving at Willowbank on March 23.

The 39-year-old Glasshouse Mountains man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $400.