QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man caught driving after he had five cans of Double Black Vodka has been fined $900.

IN COURT: A man caught driving after he had five cans of Double Black Vodka has been fined $900. Chris Ison ROK260817croad2

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A RACEVIEW man caught driving after he had five cans of Double Black Vodka has been fined $900.

Police caught Joshua Joseph Solway-Nichols driving on John St at Lowood on September 23 when he returned a positive roadside breath test.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence and was disqualified for six months.

PETER Graham Davies pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a car while under the influence at Ipswich on August 25.

Davies, 40 from Woodend, was disqualified for six months and fined $750.

WADE Joseph Grindal pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on August 4.

The 21-year-old from Boronia Heights was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for five months and fined $900.

OMER Abdelawel Abudlrahman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank on May 28.

The 46 from Hillcrest, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for nine months and sentenced to 18 months probation.

NIGEL Grant Early was caught drug driving at Amberley on June 24.

The 46-year-old Bundamba man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for four months and fined $450.

TONI Marie McKlaren pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at North Booval on January 25.

McKlaren, 42 from Bundamba, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disquakified from driving for three months and fined $2000.

MIKE Anthony Lengua pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Springfield Lakes on June 26.

The 27-year-old from Dalby was disqualified for nine months and sentenced to two years probation.

CHRISTOPHER Paul Anderson was caught drug driving at Goodna on July 2.

The 32-year-old from Goodna pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

GLENN Robert Patterson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Bellbird Park on September 2.

Patterson, 30 from Bellbird Park, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.