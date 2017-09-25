QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man was caught driving dangerously after have a few drinks.

A 21-year-old Boonah man has been given a community service order for dangerously driving while drunk at Harrisville.

Police caught Taylor James Hohenhaus on July 15.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while affected by an intoxicating substance and driving between the middle and high alcohol limits.

Hohenhaus was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $600 as well as being ordered to do community service.

NIKITA Anne Schulze pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Fernvale on August 18.

The 26-year-old was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

JUNIOR Tautalafua Talafua pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on September 10.

The 33-year-old from Redbank Plains was between the middle and high alcohol limits. He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $850.

JUDSTENN Charles Watson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to trying to drink drive at Redbank Plains on January 13.

Watson, 54 form Redbank Plains, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

RICKY Thomas Whitfield pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Gailes on August 30.

The 51-year-old from Bellbird Park was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $600.

DOUGLAS Rowland Dawson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Ipswich on July 21.

Dawson, 38 from Ipswich, was disqualified for 12 months and fined $1500.

ANGUS George McClanachan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at North Booval on September 7.

The 22-year-old pleaded was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $1500.

GREGORY Richard Short was caught drink driving at Camira on July 25.

The 49-year-old from Coominya was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $700.

NICHOLAS Antony Spann pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a car while between the general and middle alcohol limits at Yamanto on May 26.

The 33-year-old from Churchill was given a two month restricted licence and fined $350.

JACQUELINE Maree Watts pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Moogerah on August 11.

Watts was between the middle and high alcohol limits. She was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $650.

MICHAEL David Aitken pleaded guilty to drug driving at Riverview on August 4.

The 41-year-old was disqualified for three months and fined $500.

BRENDON Mark Arrol was caught drug driving at Goodna on May 28.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

CHRISTOPHER Morgan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Augustine Heights on July 7.

The 43-year-old from Augustine Heights was disqualified for 12 months and given one month probation.

DAVID Jay Nutley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Yamanto on August 27.

Nutley, 28 from Deebing Heights, was disqualified from driving for nine months and fined $1050.

KIEREN John William Conlon Butterworth was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Leichhardt on August 4.

The 25-year-old from Leichhardt pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for three months and fined $600.

NATHAN Daniel Cox pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Churchill on August 8.

The 20-year-old from West Ipswich was disqualified for one month and fined $250.

TEGAN Dawn Chapman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Dinmore on June 30.

The 33-year-old from Woodend was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

BEN Luke Hall pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Augustine Heights on August 1.

Hall, 26 from Redbank Plains was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.