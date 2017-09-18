QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Significant fines were handed out in Ipswich Magistrates Court for drink and dug drivers.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

DANIEL Patrick Ware pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Walloon on July 23.

Ware, 42 from Walloon, was given a one month restricted licence and fined $300.

POLICE caught Timothy Peter Wyer drink driving at Goodna on August 5.

The 29-year-old from Redbank was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was given a two month restricted licence and fined $400.

RANI Lanore Andrews was caught driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at Dinmore on June 30.

Andrews, 35 from Redbank, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

DANIEL John Bowles pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Tivoli on June 13.

The 28-year-old Ripley man was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $200.

BRENT William Hey was caught drink driving at North Ipswich on July 20.

Hey, 42 from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for six months and fined $6500.

CRAIG Charles Burness pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Fernvale on August 11.

Burness, 30 from Palm Beach, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

POLICE caught Jayden Ricky Hunt driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at West Ipswich on July 27.

The 27-year-old from Leichhardt pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month and fined $250.

CHRISTOPHER William Burr was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Purga on June 25.

Burr, 35 from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was given a two month restricted licence.

He was fined $300.

SHANE Robert Clayton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Redbank on July 14.

Clayton, 48 from Karana Downs, was given a two-month restricted licence and fined $300.

ADRIAN Leslie Jones pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Camira on July 28.

The 44-year-old Goodna man was given a two month restricted licence and fined $300.

POLICE caught Danny Eugene Vaughan driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Booval on June 16.

The 37-year-old from Ebbw Vale pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

MARC William Wilkinson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Wulkuraka on July 11.

Wilkinson, 31 from Yamanto, was disqualified for four months and fined $400.

BRAYDEN Samuel McCLure was caught drink driving at Dinmore on August 20.

The 19-year-old from Flinders View was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for six months and fined $700.

NICKLA Cimarkus pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on August 18.

The 41-year-old from Booval was between the no and general alcohol limits and he held a learners licence.

He was disqualified for four months and fined $400.

POLICE caught Bjorn Emerick Lindsdtrom driving dangerously while adversely affected by a drug or alcohol at Brassall on June 15.

The 43-year-old from Ipswich pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for 12 months.

He was sentenced to probation.

JARREN Sutton Shapcott pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at North Booval on July 19.

Shapcott, 25 from Leichhardt, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

BRADLEY Robert Turner pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Booval on September 2.

Turner, 34 from Basin Pocket, was disqualified from driving for eight months and fined $1000.

OWEN James Dimmick pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Fassifern on August 11.

Dimmick, 26 from Mount Alford, was disqualified for nine months and fined $1200.

PETER Desmond Elliot pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Bundamba on July 5.

The 37-year-old from Bellbird Park was disqualified for six months and fined $300.

TRENTT Paul Fogarty was caught drug driving at Eastern Heights on June 28.

The 23-year-old Raceview man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month. He was fined $350.

HALE-FELIESI Fred-Tutavaha pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Ironbark on August 8.

Fred-Tutavaha, 25 from Inala, was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

DANIEL William Hawkes-Botting pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Gailes on June 15.

The 35-year-old from Gailes was disqualified for three months and fined $300.

ANTHONY Mark Maher was caught drug driving at Churchill on April 1.

The 31-year-old from Raceview pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month and fined $500.

SHANE Joseph Sneddon pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Raceview on July 24.

Sneddon, 28 from Raceview, was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

STEPHEN James Swift pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Redbank on August 13.

The 34-year-old from Camira was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

ROSLYN Ann Witt was caught driving under the influence at Walloon on August 28.

The 63-year-old Walloon woman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for six months and fined $750.

DOUGAL Walter Wylie pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Silkstone on August 3.

The 26-year-old from Ipswich was disqualified for one month and fined $250.

BRANDON Rhys Zanow pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on August 24.

Zanow, 21 from Yamanto, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

GERORG Philip Bernard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Augustine Heights on August 12.

The 22-year-old from Goodna was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

TYRON Wade Currie wad caught drug driving at Goodna on March 23.

The 53-year-old Mcleay Island man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month and sentenced to probation.

LUKE Joseph Ian Hess pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Redbank on July 31.

Hess, 37 from Ellengrove, was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

LUKE Daniel Rose pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on April 25.

Rose, 18 from Woodend, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $350.

AGNES Sala Telea pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Collingwood Park on June 11.

The 28-year-old Collingwood Park woman was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $750.

KERRI Louise Williams was caught drug driving at Wivenhoe Pocket on July 19.

The 32-year-old from Yamanto pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $250.

ERROL Charles Graham pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Booval on July 17.

Graham, 50 from Bundamba, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.