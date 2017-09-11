QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man was sentenced to jail after he was caught driving under the influence.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A PEAK Crossing man who was caught driving under the influence twice in two days has been sentenced to jail.

Police caught Brett James Reeks at One Mile on November 30 and again at Ipswich on December 1.

He pleaded guilty to both counts of driving under the influence and was disqualified for four years.

Reeks, 47, was sentenced to two months imprisonment.

SANDRA Gloria Springall was caught drug driving at Camira on December 17.

The 35-year-old Springfield Lakes woman was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

MARION Amanda Syme pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Fairney View on December 31.

Syme, 31 from Leichhardt, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

KERR Irvine Wallace pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Silkstone on January 14.

Wallace, 38 from Bethania, was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

TY Griffiths Davis was caught drug driving at Flinders View on January 1.

The 25-year-old from Dinmore was disqualified for two months and fined $300.

MATTHEW Thomas Guest pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Brassall on January 12.

The 32-year-old from Brassall was given a two month restricted licence and fined $350.

JACK Graydon Hermann pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Bundamba on December 17.

The 20-year-old from Washpool was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

ADRIAN Weston Jacobs was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Yamanto on January 13.

The 45-year-old from Coalfalls pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for two months and fined $600.

POLICE caught Grant Eric Line drink driving a month after he was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva.

Line pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Boonah on December 13 and driving between the middle and high alcohol limits at Dugandan on January 27.

Lines, 49 from Boonah was disqualified for two years and fined $1000.

TEAGAN Emily Mason pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at Ripley on January 10.

Mason, 29 from Flinders View, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $1200.

POLICE caught Britnee Mifka drink driving at Collingwood Park on January 26.

The 30-year-old from Collingwood Park pleaded guilty to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits and was disqualified for one month. She was fined $200.