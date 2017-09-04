QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man narrowly avoided going to jail for driving under the influence.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

LEE Kenneth Clevens was caught driving under the influence at Leichhardt on January 26.

Clevens, 35 from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months and sentenced to a two-month suspended sentence.

RICHARD Todd Barber pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Ironbark on January 11.

Barber, 49 from Lowood, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

POLCIE caught Wade Brian Beetham drink driving at Fernvale on January 27.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits.

The 28-year-old Mount Tarampa man was disqualified for six months and fined $1200.

RAYMOND John Bell was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Booval on December 8.

Bell, 54 from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was disqualified for three months. He was fined $400.

POLICE caught Shari Rosslyn Crisp driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at South Brisbane on August 27, 2016. The 26-year-old North Ipswich woman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for four months. She was fined $1200.

DEBORAH Anne Halliwell was caught drink driving at Redbank on January 13.

Halliwell, 53 from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court. She was disqualified for one month and fined $200.

DANIEL Jeffrey Beard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Bundamba on February 5.

Beard, 19 from Bundamba, was between the general and middle alcohol limits. He was disqualified for three months and fined $300.

NICHOLAS John Currie pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Toowoomba on January 6. Currie, 50 from Riverview, was disqualified from driving for nine months and fined $850.

POLICE caught Alain Franck Ducatez drug driving at Peak Crossing on December 13.

The 48-year-old from Ripley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month.

He was fined $300.

MICHAEL John Gibson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Leichhardt on January 14.

Gibson, 43 from Leichhardt, was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

NICHOLAS Adam Graham was caught drink driving at Dinmore on January 1.

Graham, 31 from Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He was disqualified for four months and sentenced to 18 months probation.

LLOYD Jacoubus Bethel pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Goodna on November 27.

Bethel, 25 from Camira, was disqualified for six months and fined $1000.