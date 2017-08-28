QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Hefty fines were handed out for drink and drug drivers.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

KAITLIN Zhara Mcpeak pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Ipswich on October 22.

The 19-year-old from North Ipswich was disqualified form driving for three months and fined $300.

ANDREW McVeigh was caught drug driving at Bundamba on July 17.

McVeigh, 37 from Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for three months.

He was fined $450.

POLICE caught Narelle Ann Hartwig drink driving at Brassall on March 3.

Hartwig, 33 from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits and wad disqualified for five months.

She was fined $600.

JEFFREY Michael Connell pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Dinmore on March 10.

The 69-year-old from Lowood was disqualified for 10 months and fined $1000.

LEEANN Marie Buhmann pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a car while a drug was in her blood or saliva at Walloon on November 12.

Buhmann, 42 from Churchable, was disqualified form driving for four months and fined $750.

ANITA Kym Vogler was caught drink driving at Leichhardt on March 10.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified for one month and fined $365.70.

HAYDEN Mark Richardson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on March 10.

The court heard the 23-year-old from Redbank Plains was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $250.

POLICE caught Brooke Norris drink driving at Springfield Central on November 3.

Norris, 19 from Springfield Lakes, was between the no and general alcohol limits.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

ZOE Taylor Ducat pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ripley on November 3.

Ducat, 43 from Surfers Paradise, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was disqualified for four months and fined $500.

JANAE Kalli Gilligan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on February 3.

Gilligan, 23 from Beenleigh, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

JOHN Bonner Chinkia pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Archerfield on November 27.

The 30-year-old from Goodna was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $500.