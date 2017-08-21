QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A RIPLEY man who was caught driving under the influence and then refused to give a sample of his blood or breath has been handed a $1200 fine.

Police caught Daniel James Harwood behind the wheel at Yamanto on February 18.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

BERNARD Paul Gifford pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on February 19.

The 42-year-old from Walloon was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1200.

POLICE caught Andrew William Harvey drug driving at Collingwood Park on January 26.

Harvey, 31, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month.

He was fined $350.

JAIMI Lee Hilton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at North Ipswich on January 27.

Hilton, 25 from Riverview, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

BILLY Daniel Holliday was caught drug driving at Lowood on January 8.

The 29-year-old from Loowood pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

TYLAH Jade Hornett pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in her blood or saliva at Bundamba on January 28.

Hornett, 18 form Brassall, was disqualified for three months and fined $300.

MEGAN Anne Le Page was caught drug driving at Redbank Plains on January 12.

The 52-year-old from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month and fined $200.

TERRENCE Andre Leonard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Collingwood Park on January 26.

Leonard, 41 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

EDIVINE Kina Ormsby pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at One Mile on January 25.

Ormsby, 56 from North Booval, was disqualified for one month and fined $150.

RACHELL Elizabeth O'Shannessy pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Central on February 18.

The 35-year-old from Yamanto was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $700.

DEAN Paul Rieck was caught drug driving at Redbank Plains on January 18.

Rieck, 22 from Blackstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month.

He was fined $350.

NICKI Lee Salvietti pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Lowood on March 8.

The 34-year-old from Clarendon was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

CRAIG Thomas Walker was caught drug driving at Fernvale on January 8.

Walker, 24 from Lowood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for six months and fined $800.

DANONE Adrian Wood pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Camira on January 1.

Wood, 30 from Bellird Park, was disqualified for three months and fined $400.