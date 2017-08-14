QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A One Mile woman recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.203% on Lobb St at Churchill on February 19.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A 50-year-old One Mile woman who police caught behind the wheel while more then four times the legal blood alcohol limit has been ordered to take a drink driving course.

Lynley Janice Lowrey was recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.203% on Lobb St at Churchill on February 19.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence and was disqualified for 12 months.

Lowrey will have to pay $500 to take a drink driving course and she was sentenced to 15 months probation.

RACHEL Coral Orr pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with her drug in her blood or saliva.

Police caught the 41-year-old Goodna woman at Carole Park on November 16.

Orr was disqualifed from driving for nine months and fined $300.

JONATHN Kenneth Taylor Powell was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Goodna on November 13.

Powell, 20 from Wooden, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for three months.

He was fined $500.

BILLY Ingui pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Haigslea on February 28.

The 39-year-old from Toowoomba was qualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1500.

POLICE caught Dean Anthony McGrath driving under the influence at Amberley on March 1.

McGrath, 57 from Rosewood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for six months.

He was fined $1000.

NATASHA Jane Taney pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a car while under the influence at Fernvale on January 23.

The 38-year-old Lowood woman was disqualified from driving or six months and fined $800.

BRIAN Everard Wick was caught drink driving at Ipswich on Febraruy 24.

Wick, 66 from Moores Pocket, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits and was disqualified for three months.

Wick was fined $600.

PAPU Avia pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Central on January 1.

Avia, 20 from Goodna, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

They were disqualified form driving for three months and fined $400.

STEVEN Bennett pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Bundamba on January 20.

Bennett, 42 from Bundamba, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200.

DONNA Maree Susana Claut pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Camira on January 26.

Claut, 46 form Camira, was disqualified from driving for three month and fined $300.