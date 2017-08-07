QT'S name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man was sentenced to probation for drink driving.

EVERY week the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

POLICE caught Troy Anthony Simmons drink driving at Collingwood Park on January 1.

Simmons, 26 from Redbank Plains, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was disqualified for two years.

He was sentenced to three months probation.

MAMATU Tutera was drink driving when police caught them at Ipswich on December 11.

The 19-year-old from Woodridge was between the no and general alcohol limits.

Tutera pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was disqualified for three months and fined $800.

NIUEMA Tapaeko Apisai pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on January 15.

The 22-year-old from Beenleigh was

disqualified for four months and fined $350.

RAYMOND John Bell was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Booval on January 8.

The 54-year-old from Ipswich pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

RICKY Trevor Bray pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Collingwood Park on January 13.

Bray, 44 form Collingwood Park, was

disqualified for one month and fined $500.

ANDREW Philp Pavlik pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Rosewood on January 16.

The 38-year-old from Tarragindi was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $800.

BRENT Lindsay Fryer was caught drink driving at Purga on January 24.

Fryer, 28 from Carrara, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was disqualified for two months and fined $450.

PATRICK Douglas Hendry pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Bellbird Park on November 23.

The 41-year-old from Bellbird Park was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

LACEY-JAY Regazzoli pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Fernvale on December 31.

The 36-year-old from Wivenhoe Pocket was

disqualified for three months and fined $600.

ADRIAN Paul Borg was caught driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Goodna on November 16.

Borg, 38 from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was disqualified for one month.

He was fined $300.

BENJAMIN Luke Hanslow pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Collingwood Park on October 8.

The 34-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified for three months and fined $400.