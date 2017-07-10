QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man caught drink driving won't be getting behind the wheel for six months.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

POLICE caught Matthew David Thomas drink driving at Eastern Heights on March 2.

The 26-year-old Oxley man was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was sentenced to six months probation.

Thomas was disqualified from driving for six months.

DOMINIC Matthew James Ross was caught drink driving at Bundamda on November 26.

The 27-year-old from Bundamba pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for five months.

He was fined $750.

POLICE caught Christopher Frank Gaulton driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Churchill on October 28.

Gaulton, 34 from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was fined $300.

He was disqualified from driving for one month.

STEVEN James Noon was driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance when police caught him at Redbank Plains on December 4.

Noon, 26 from Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was fined $800.

He was disqualified from driving for six months.

SCOTT Jeffrey Walsh was caught driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Mount Gravatt on October 27.

Walsh, 30 from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for one month.

He was fined $250.

PHILLIP Glenn Swaine was caught driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at North Ipswich on October 22.

Swaine, 52 from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for one month.

He was fined $250.

POLICE caught Kerry David Tillbrook drink driving at Redbank Plains on November 19.

The 27-year-old was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Tillbrook, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $450.

EMMA Sue Stirling was caught driving with a relevant drug in her blood or saliva at East Ipswich on October 13.

Stirling, 27 from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $250.

KARL Thomas Brady pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Churchill on September 13.

The 39-year-old from East Ipswich pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was fined $350.

Brady was disqualified from driving for one month.

NOEL John Balzer was caught driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on October 20.

The 61-year-old from Flagstone Creek pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was fined $350.

Balzer was disqualified from driving for one month.

POLICE caught Stanley James Cusack drink driving at Carole Park on November 19.

The 44-year-old from Fernvale was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and wad disqualified for one month.

He was fined $350.

SIMON Peter Jackson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court drink driving at Ipswich on November 26.

The 37-year-old from Deebing Heights was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months.