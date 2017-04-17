QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

A WOMAN caught driving having tested positive to drugs twice in less than a month has been fined $600.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A WOMAN caught driving having tested positive to drugs twice in less than a month has been fined $600.

Melissa Jane Fox, 38, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court in February to two counts of driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva while holding a learner, probation or provisional licence.

Police caught her at Brassall on October 22 and again at Ipswich on November 18. Fox, from Brassall, was disqualified from driving for three months.

DAMIEN Robert Heterick pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Mount Cotton on April 16, 2016. The 36-year-old from Underwood was disqualified from driving for nine months and sentenced to 15 months probation.

VILIAME Vakauta Mateinanui pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Silkstone on January 26.

The 36-year-old from Silkstone was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

They were disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

PAULINE Enid Mould pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Ipswich on January 23. The 39-year-old from Leichhardt was disqualified from driving for 12 months and sentenced to 18 months probation.

JOSEPH John Nickl pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Booval on December 8. The 47-year-old Dinmore man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

GAVIN Bruce Sheedy pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on November 23. Sheedy, 49 from Beenleigh, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

MICHAEL William Tough pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Booval on November 16. Tough, 54 from Raceview, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

JARID William Cabban pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Riverview on March 1.

The 30-year-old from Springfield Lakes was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He was was disqualified from driving for three months and not fined.

SHANE Bradley Carl pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Goodna on November 21. The 45-year-old from Goodna was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

TARREN Alvis Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in her blood or saliva at Lowood on October 12. The 43-year-old from Lowood was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $100.

KELLIE Maree Dennehy pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Kalbar on March 18. The 41-year-old Kalbar woman was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1400.