QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

SHAUN Francis Crowley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at North Ipswich on October 19.

Crowley, 55 from Ipswich, was disqualified from driving for six months and sentenced to three years imprisonment.

LUKE Andrew Edwards pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on March 10.

Edwards, 23 from North Booval, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

DANIEL Laurence Gannon pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Airlie Beach on December 26.

Gannon, 21 from Woodend, was between the no and general alcohol limits and held a provisional licence.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and sentenced to a community service order for 200 hours.

LEANNE Janet Penrose pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Roma on February 10.

The Roma woman was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was fined $650 and not disqualified form driving.

GARRY Layton Thorne pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Karalee on July 6.

The 69-year-old from Tivoli was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

DANIELLE Linda Lee Bond pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on January 27.

Bond, 26 from Brassall, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

ADAM Paul Bosley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Goodna on January 12.

The 39-year-old from Goodna was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200.

JOHN Bonner Chinika pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Archerfield on November 27.

The 29-year-old Goodna man was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $5000.

MARK Ronald Hyde pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at South Ripley on January 26.

Hyde, 32 from Springfield Lakes, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $500.

GREG Howard Lankowski pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Biggenden on January 26.

The 42-year-old from Boonah was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $400.

KIVELLE Korban Taua-Robert pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in their blood or saliva at Springfield on December 23.

The 25-year-old from Springfield Lakes was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.