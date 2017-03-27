QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Even low-range drink drivers were fined heavily and had their licences disqualified.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

JAKOB Nathan Herman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on October 15.

Herman, 21 from Inala, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $700.

JAMIE Lindenmayer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank on November 2.

The 28-year-old Leichhardt man was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

DANIEL Lincoln McMullen pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Blacksoil on July 22.

McMullen, 42 from Stokers Siding in New South Wales, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200.

GAVIN Edward Walter pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on October 20.

The 53-year-old was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $700.

STEPHEN Lloyd Miles pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on November 5.

Miles, 47 from Inala, was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $250.

PAUL Phillip Pritchard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Karana Downs on October 21.

The 32-year-old Karana Downs man was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $200.

GARRY Patrick Baker pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Coolmunda on October 9.

Baker, 63 from Acacia Ridge, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He received a two-month restricted licence and was fined $1000.

STEVEN Broderick pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Peak Crossing on October 14.

Broderick, 63 from Peak Crossing, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $100.

MICHAEL William Kemp pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Bundamba on November 3.

Kemp, 48 from North Booval, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

TRISTAN Llewellyn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on September 29.

The 21-year-old Raceview man was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He received a one month restricted licence and was fined $800.

LACHLAN Lewis Mckay pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Regency Downs on July 21.

The 29-year-old from Regency Downs was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $700.

EDWIN Josiah Narayan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Ipswich on September 22.

The 36-year-old from Brassall was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $700.

SCOTT Anthony Newbery pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Blackstone on October 6.

Newbery, 37 from Redbank Plains, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He received a one month restricted licence and was fined $800.

TROY Jackson Perry guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Woongarra on September 12.

Perry, 18 from Yamanto, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $100.