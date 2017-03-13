QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Drink and drug drivers were fined thousands of dollars for traffic offences.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

JASON Frederick Degen pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Haigslea on December 29.

The 33-year-old from Kensington Grove was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

JOSHUA Alfred Grahame Gempton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on September 27.

Gempton, 32 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

GLEN Michael Hammant pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Coominya on December 15.

Hammant, 43 from Lockyer Waters, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

LUKE William Hetherton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Purga on November 25.

The 40-year-old from Beenleigh was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $1000.

LESS George Marsters pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Amberley on November 25.

The 33-year-old from Redbank Plains was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He received a three month restricted licence and was fined $1500.

RAYMOND Jan-Napaire Morseu pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Bellbird Park on September 28.

Morsue, 33 form Gailes, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

JEREMY Thomas Neller pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank on December 19.

Neller, 36 from North Ipswich, was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

NATASHA Nga Nguyen pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at Ipswich on October 19.

The 25-year-old from Camira was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

LAURA Elizabeth Ann Quinlan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Silkstone on December 4.

Quinlan, 31 from Eastern Heights, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She received a one month restricted licence and was fined $200.

JOHN Patrick Sproates pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank on November 3.

The 57-year-old from Goodna was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He received a three month restricted licence and was fined $1000.

KEVIN Geoffrey Tribe pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brookwater on December 15.

Tribe, 44 from Jimboomba, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for eight months and fined $1500.