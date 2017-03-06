NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug drivers fined thousands

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

MARK David Bashford pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Booval on October 3.

Bashford, 45 from Toowoomba, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

GEOFFREY James Hoppner pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on December 23.

The 44-year-old Eastern Heights man was between the general and middle alcohol limits. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

LUKE John Marks pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Tivoli on November 29.

Marks, 27 form Chuwar, was between the no and general alcohol limits. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.

WAYNE Angus McKay pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Thagoona on November 11.

The 51-year-old from Yamanto was between the general and middle alcohol limits. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

LUKE Jason Paul Ryan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Raceview on November 5.

The 21-year-old from Greenbank was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

KAL Patrick Carrick pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Esk on August 5.

Carrick, 32 from Crossdale, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1000.

MICHELLE Ladda Choomwantha pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on November 13.

The 22-year-old Springfield Lakes woman was between the general and middle alcohol limits. She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $200.

PAUL Steve Ciupek pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Central on October 30.

The 34-year-old from Springfield Central was between the general and middle alcohol limits. He received a two month restricted licence and was fined $900.

WILLIAM George Colless pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Fernvale on December 11.

The 26-year-old from Patrick Estate was between the general and middle alcohol limits. He received a three month restricted licence and was fined $1000.

BRETT William Court pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Leichhardt on December 20.

Court, 41 from Basin Pocket, was between the general and middle alcohol limits. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

KAREN Louise Crocker pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in her blood or saliva at Winya on July 14. The 49-year-old from Kilcoy was was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $700.