QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Police caught a person drink driving twice in the same day.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

ONE driver, one day and two drink driving charges.

Police caught 27-year-old Ralda Jade Milford driving Augustine Heights twice on December 18.

The defendant, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count each of driving under the influence and drink driving.

Milford was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $1100.

JAZMINE Therese Casey pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on December 10.

Casey, 25 from Goodna, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $500.

RAVANNE Mary-Louellen Lowe pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in her blood or saliva at Flinders View on September 10.

Lowe, 28 from Booval, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

GEORGE Sami pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Camira on December 3.

Sami, 26 from Redbank Plains, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $650.

CELESTINE Janette Taylor pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Lowood on December 13.

Taylor, 34 from Lowood, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

SHANNAN Patricia Arneil pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in her blood or saliva at Goodna on November 18.

The 31-year-old from Riverview was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

JEREMY Peter Conroy pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Yamanto on December 2.

The 31-year-old from One Mile was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

JAY Patrick Griese pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Goodna on November 8.

Griese, 31 from Ellen Grove, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

RODNEY James Stumer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at One Mile on May 8.

Stumer, 43 from Leichhardt, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

GLENN William Turner pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Collingwood Park on November 18.

Turner, 45 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified from driving for one month and $200.