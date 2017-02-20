QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A man was fined more than $1000 for driving under the influence at Redbank.

SITIVENI Soravakaura Seru pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Redbank on October 30.

Seru, 42 from Goodna, was disqualified from driving for nine months and fined $1100.

NICOLE Dianne Bradford pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in her blood or saliva at North Booval on September 13.

The 38-year-old was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

SOFIIA Eveliina Kemp pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on September 12.

Kemp, 25 from Ipswich, was between the no and general alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

JOEL Allan Lye pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goondiwindi on September 25.

Lye, 23 from Walloon, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was given a six month restricted licence and fined $350.

SHARNAH McLaughlin-Smith pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on October 14.

The 19-year-old from Windsor was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $400.

ANTHONY Charles Ormond pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Stanthorpe on May 20.

Ormond, 27 from Warrill View, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $750.

KERRY James Taylor pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Rosewood on October 22. Taylor, 58 from Curra, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $750.

ERIC John Sczesny pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Brassall on October 7.

The 19-year-old from Brassall was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

MONTY John Fabian Wikaira pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on August 1.

The 33-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $400.

BRODIE Lawrence John Adams pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Collingwood Park on April 11.

The 18-year-old from Brassall was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

CAMERON John Thomas Hannover pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Ellen Grove on September 7.

Hannover, 37 from Inala, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

FAATALI Mataio pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Flinders View on October 21.

The 35-year-old from Biggera Waters was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.

DAVID Quinton Mohr pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Mutdapilly on September 21.

Mohr, 63 form Coleyville, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was given a six month restricted licence and fined $500.

EURETE Kerihama Te Amoh Puhi pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ebbw Vale on October 13.

The 25-year-old from Bundamba was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Puhi was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $800.

AMANDA Jane Pullen pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Blackstone on October 16.

Pullen, 35 from Kingston, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

HAYLEY Maree Rowe pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in her blood or saliva at Leichhardt on August 23.

Rowe, 26 from Blackstone, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.