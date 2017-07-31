QT's name and shame: Dangerous driver sentenced to jail

NO DRIVING: A man has been banned from driving after pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Bundamba.

A BUNDAMBA man who drove dangerously while under the influence has been sentenced to jail.

Police caught Richard Edwin Brady behind the wheel at Bundamba on January 21.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while affect by an intoxicating substance.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and sentenced to three years probation and a nine month suspended prison sentence.

POLICE caught Jeremy Price Keeble drug driving at Wacol on August 10 and again at Brassall on July 31.

The 53-year-old from Goodna pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a drug in his blood or saliva.

He was disqualified for one month and fined $800.

JASON Robert King pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Mutdapilly on November 19.

The 30-year-old from Nerang was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

AARON James Murray pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Wallangarra on November 17.

Murray, 35 from Yamanto, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $600.

WADE Brian Beetham pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Pine Mountain on January 7.

Beetham, 28 from Mount Tarampa, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $700.

ADAM Camplin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Haigslea on February 25.

Camplin, 39 from Marburg, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was given a three month restricted licence and fined $1000.

POLICE caught Sean Patrick D'Arcy drink driving at Brassall on January 15.

The 30-year-old from Brassall was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was given a restricted licence for one month and fined $1000.

DOUGLAS Stewart Dixon Graham pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Bundamba on January 5.

Graham, 38 from Bundamba, was given a one month restricted licence and fined $300.

JORDEN Dennis Joss pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Wacol on November 2.

The 35-year-old from Camira was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $250.

POLICE caught Corey James Firth driving with a drug in his system at Springfield on December 23.

Firth, 21 from Camira, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $200.

TIMOTHY Desmond King was drink driving when police caught him at Laidley on December 23.

King, 28 from Blackstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

ADAM McElhinney pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Redbank Plains on October 7.

The 48-year-old from Redbank Plains received a two month restricted licence and was fined $300.

STEVEN Wayne Ward pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Purga on October 28. Ward, 40 from One Mile, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $600.