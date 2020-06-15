Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

QT’s name and shame: 9 drink drivers in Ipswich court

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
15th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Mark Allan Hatcher, 51, from Brassall, pleaded guilty before Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when UIL in Postmans Ridge on March 27. His drivers licence was disqualified 6 months and Hatcher fined $500.

Alan Francis Jennings, 55, from Laidley, was sentenced to a two year probation order and his licence disqualified 6 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving; driving when unlicensed; and driving with no Interlock device fitted at North Booval on June 7, 2018.

Patrick John Wilson, 41, from South Brisbane, was sentenced to a 20 month jail term (with immediate parole) when he pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive and when disqualified at Tregony on October 20, 2019. He also pleaded to other offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle. His licence was disqualified for at least two years as he also received lesser periods of disqualification on other charges for 6 and 3 months.

Kylie Lee Conroy, 48, from Glamorgan Vale, fined $200 when pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rosewood on March 15.

Ronald Micheal Keaton, 38, from Albany Creek, pleaded guilty to driving UIL on May 17 in Goodna. Fined $1800 and licence disqualified 18 months.

Jeremy Scott Prendergast, 38, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Camira on March 24. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Timothy James Albert Wolter, 30, from Bellbird Park, was fined $1000 and lost his licence for 6 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on February 27.

Lorraine Gloria Byers, 29, from Flagstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Augusta Parkway on March 24. Disqualified 1 month and fined $350.

Tristan Emerson Hayes, 29, from Caboolture, was fined $900 and his licence disqualified 8 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Karalee on March 20.

drink driving charges ipswich magistrates court name and shme
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deb fights back: ‘I will not be bullied’

        premium_icon Deb fights back: ‘I will not be bullied’

        Politics Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says bullying “backroom boys” are behind moves to destabilise her position.

        Date set for vital Ipswich play to return

        premium_icon Date set for vital Ipswich play to return

        Sport After receiving the all-clear, regional basketballers are hoping fixtures return...

        $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        premium_icon $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        Health More than 7000 Queenslanders left hanging by the cancellation of elective surgery...

        ‘They saved my leg’: Man’s fight against flesh-eating bug

        premium_icon ‘They saved my leg’: Man’s fight against flesh-eating bug

        News The 72-year-old spent three months in hospital fighting the disease.