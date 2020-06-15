QT’s name and shame: 9 drink drivers in Ipswich court

Mark Allan Hatcher, 51, from Brassall, pleaded guilty before Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when UIL in Postmans Ridge on March 27. His drivers licence was disqualified 6 months and Hatcher fined $500.

Alan Francis Jennings, 55, from Laidley, was sentenced to a two year probation order and his licence disqualified 6 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving; driving when unlicensed; and driving with no Interlock device fitted at North Booval on June 7, 2018.

Patrick John Wilson, 41, from South Brisbane, was sentenced to a 20 month jail term (with immediate parole) when he pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive and when disqualified at Tregony on October 20, 2019. He also pleaded to other offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle. His licence was disqualified for at least two years as he also received lesser periods of disqualification on other charges for 6 and 3 months.

Kylie Lee Conroy, 48, from Glamorgan Vale, fined $200 when pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rosewood on March 15.

Ronald Micheal Keaton, 38, from Albany Creek, pleaded guilty to driving UIL on May 17 in Goodna. Fined $1800 and licence disqualified 18 months.

Jeremy Scott Prendergast, 38, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Camira on March 24. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Timothy James Albert Wolter, 30, from Bellbird Park, was fined $1000 and lost his licence for 6 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on February 27.

Lorraine Gloria Byers, 29, from Flagstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Augusta Parkway on March 24. Disqualified 1 month and fined $350.

Tristan Emerson Hayes, 29, from Caboolture, was fined $900 and his licence disqualified 8 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Karalee on March 20.